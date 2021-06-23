Wesley truckers’ demands met just hours into their protest action  

In just a matter of hours, protest action undertaken by Wesley residents on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, came to an end when their demands were met.

On Tuesday morning, truck owners and drivers in Wesley gathered near the construction site of the new resettlement in that community to voice their concerns over what they said was a lack of employment for them in the project.

“Months now since this project started and I was one of the first to go to the contractors to speak on behalf of the truckers in Wesley and Marigot and it’s been a run around,” protest organiser and trucker Vaughn Dodds stated, adding, “still, we are seeing truckers from different areas in Dominica making five and six trips a day in Wesley and we have truckers here but we cannot get not one trip; that’s crazy.”

He said that they had already conveyed their concerns to the Parliamentary Representative for the Wesley constituency, Fidel Grant, who promised an amicable solution but that had not materialized.

Dodds said the impromptu protest action was as a result of a trip by the Wesley truckers being called off enroute while truckers from other parts of the country were allowed to work on the same day. As such, he insisted that their action was justified and promised that, “until our message is not heard, this will not end.”

By midday, as support grew for the truckers’ action, it appeared that the message was heard loud and clear and they received word from the contractors that their services were engaged with immediate effect.

Though the agreement was verbal, Dodds said he had full faith in the government and the contractors of the project to make good on their promise to provide further employment for the villagers.

“The roads were unblocked as we reached an agreement on the matter. But I can tell you that no other trucker will work on the project in the Wesley area if the Wesley truckers are not involved,” he said.

Dodds continued, “Some may say that our action was not called for but if we don’t stand up for ourselves now, later on, people will say we did not do anything to help ourselves. We have to survive, we have families to take care of and we the people of Wesley deserve employment on projects in our community.”