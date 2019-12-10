Western Union in Dominica could be back in operation by next week

If you are a Western Union customer who has been affected by the closure of that service over the past several days, relief could come next week.

For the past two weeks, the public has not been able to send or receive money via that money transfer service, a situation which has caused some inconvenience for Western Union customers on the island.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has learned that the service could resume sometime next week.

H.H.V. Whitchurch & Co. Ltd is the agent for Western Union in Dominica and last week DNO contacted Marketing Manager, Michelle Joseph, in an attempt to get some information on the situation. She told us that she was unable to comment on the matter and directed us to a notice on the door of the office of Western Union.

The notice, with an apology from management, read, “due to technical difficulties Western Union is currently not operational until further notice”.

When asked how soon one could expect the service to be restored, Joseph was not able to say.

We also understand that the two other Western Union branches on the island which are located at Marigot and Portsmouth, have also been affected.

Last week, we encountered some concerned customers, some of whom expressed the view the issue was a local one and was not because of any problem with the operation of Western Union internationally. One customer told us that her relative who lived overseas had encountered no difficulty in sending money via Western Union from his location.

But some relief does appear to be in sight for persons who have been waiting anxiously for the Western Union service in Dominica to resume because when DNO staffers called the local office on Monday and again this morning, we told that operations could resume by next week.