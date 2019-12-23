Western Union in Dominica says it’s fully operational

Dominica News Online - Monday, December 23rd, 2019 at 9:50 AM
The Western Union office is located in this building in Roseau

Western Union money transfer service in Dominica is now fully operational.

Dominica News Online (DNO) confirmed that with staff at the Western Union Office in Roseau this morning.

We were told that customers can now send and receive money via that service and that all Western Union branches on the island – Roseau, Grand Bay, Castle Bruce and Portsmouth – are fully operational.

Western Union service in Dominica had been disrupted for more than two weeks, “due to technical difficulties,” a notice on the door of Western Union office stated.

Dominica News Online (DNO) contacted the agent for Western Union in Dominica, H.H.V. Whitchurch & Co. Ltd, shortly after the service was suspended, to get an explanation for the cause of the disruption. However, we were told by the company’s marketing manager that she was unable to comment on the matter.

2 Comments

  1. kumbaya
    December 23, 2019

    Ok, so what about that long unnecessary line at Cambioman?

  2. wallace hussey
    December 23, 2019

    That is very strange, they will not comment on the matter because they don’t want to tell customers the truth I contacted Western union in the USA and was told the service in Dominica was suspended. Now if the service was suspended you know something was wrong this is not a technical problem,………………………………………………………………………………..

