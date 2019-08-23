‘Where the money gone’ protest spreads to St. Joseph

Residents of the St. Joseph Constituency have joined protest action which has emerged in support of demands for the proper accounting by the government for revenue generated by the Citizenship by the Investment (CBI) for the 2018-2019 national budget.

Bearing placards and shouting slogans, and led by UWP St. Joseph candidate, Monelle Williams, the St. Joseph group gathered close to the Hillsborough bridge on Friday morning.

This action follows similar protests in Roseau led by Ronald Charles of the UWP which have been going on for the past four days and one which was held in Portsmouth on Thursday.

Dominica News Online (DNO) also understands that another protest is also being held today outside the new DLP headquarters in Roseau.