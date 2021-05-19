Whitney Mélinard appointed as 2nd deputy political leader of APP

Youth and social activist, 20-year old Whitney ‘Leah’ Mélinard, has been appointed as the 2nd Deputy Political Leader, responsible for Youth Progress and Women Empowerment with Dominica’s youngest political movement, the Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP).

Mélinard, who’s been vocal on issues faced by the indigenous people particularly the youths in the Kalinago Territory, confirmed her new role to Dominica News Online (DNO) and pointed to the party’s’ visions for women and youth as the reason for her decision to throw her support behind them.

According to the law student, “I have heard of their plans for the Kalinago Territory and for the youths and when they came to me with the proposal, it said something about their plans for the youth, especially youth engagement in politics.”

She said she also saw the opportunity to widen her reach, to use the platform to better assist more youths and to champion social ills, one in particular- child abuse.

Mélinard who deems the APP as “refreshing” to Dominica’s political landscape, assured that despite her young age she is fit for the task ahead.

“I don’t think that my age should be of question when speaking of politics. Just because I am young, it does not mean that I cannot speak on a political platform or that I cannot be involved in politics,” she professed. “I think that is all the more reason why I have thrown my support behind the APP because they are really pushing for young people to be involved in politics.”

Despite having taken up a leadership position within the party, Mélinard maintains that she will not be an election candidate for the APP.

“At this moment I do not wish to be a candidate. I do not believe that right now is the moment to consider being a candidate. I would like to focus as much as possible on advocacy and helping the youth and women as much as I can,” she explained.

Acknowledging the ugliness of Dominica’s politics, the APP executive member revealed that she is neither daunted nor intimidated by what may come, and said she refuses to feed into the negativity.

“I believe that someone can only have power over you if you allow it. I am very much aware that publicly coming out with my position and aligning myself with the new party, I am aware that I will be victimized by some. I am aware that I will get criticism but at the end of the day, I know that I am doing it right and I know the reason I am doing it; it is a worthy cause,” Melinard noted.

“I am doing it for myself,” she continued. “I am doing it for my people and for all the youth to see that despite the political climate in Dominica and how rough it can be if you let someone have that power over you it will continue, but as an individual, you can do it and along with as you have the right support, I don’t think that there is anything politicians or people can really do to harm you.”

The young politician encouraged her peers with similar ambitions but who may be too scared to pursue them, to focus on what’s best for the country, for themselves and their families.

“You need to secure your future because if you don’t, there will not always be someone there to do it for you. Someone will not always be there to speak up on your behalf,” she stressed. “Sometimes you have to get the courage to do it yourself and to do it fearlessly.”

As to her plans, Melinard revealed that she recently started an adventure club with the APP and wants to clean various sites and create new ones to attract visitors, especially in the Kalinago Territory.

She also plans to embark on a campaign against child sexual abuse and intends on using her position to advocate for the Child Protection and Adoption Bill of 2016 to be passed.

In the words of the youth activist, “I am still Whitney Mélinard; I have not changed. Me aligning with the Alternative Peoples’ Party does not mean that I have changed who I am or what I believe in. I will continue to be an advocate for the people. That has not changed; that remains the same.”

In early February, APP held a special congress and members nominated former Interim President, Tahira Blanchard, to the position of acting Political Leader, with Former manager of the National Bank of Dominica (NBD) and the Agriculture Industrial Development (AID) Bank, and financial expert, Julius Corbet, taking on the post of acting president.

The APP leadership says the appointments were made in order to fulfil the requirements of the electoral commission in Dominica to officially get the party registered.