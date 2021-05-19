Whitney Mélinard appointed as 2nd deputy political leader of APP

Youth and social activist, 20-year old Whitney ‘Leah’ Mélinard, has been appointed as the 2nd Deputy Political Leader, responsible for Youth Progress and Women Empowerment with Dominica’s youngest political movement, the Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP).
Mélinard, who’s been vocal on issues faced by the indigenous people particularly the youths in the Kalinago Territory, confirmed her new role to Dominica News Online (DNO) and pointed to the party’s’ visions for women and youth as the reason for her decision to throw her support behind them.
According to the law student, “I have heard of their plans for the Kalinago Territory and for the youths and when they came to me with the proposal, it said something about their plans for the youth, especially youth engagement in politics.”
She said she also saw the opportunity to widen her reach, to use the platform to better assist more youths and to champion social ills, one in particular- child abuse.
Mélinard who deems the APP as “refreshing” to Dominica’s political landscape, assured that despite her young age she is fit for the task ahead.
“I don’t think that my age should be of question when speaking of politics. Just because I am young, it does not mean that I cannot speak on a political platform or that I cannot be involved in politics,” she professed. “I think that is all the more reason why I have thrown my support behind the APP because they are really pushing for young people to be involved in politics.”
Despite having taken up a leadership position within the party, Mélinard maintains that she will not be an election candidate for the APP.
“At this moment I do not wish to be a candidate. I do not believe that right now is the moment to consider being a candidate. I would like to focus as much as possible on advocacy and helping the youth and women as much as I can,” she explained.
Acknowledging the ugliness of Dominica’s politics, the APP executive member revealed that she is neither daunted nor intimidated by what may come, and said she refuses to feed into the negativity.
“I believe that someone can only have power over you if you allow it. I am very much aware that publicly coming out with my position and aligning myself with the new party, I am aware that I will be victimized by some. I am aware that I will get criticism but at the end of the day, I know that I am doing it right and I know the reason I am doing it; it is a worthy cause,” Melinard noted.
“I am doing it for myself,” she continued. “I am doing it for my people and for all the youth to see that despite the political climate in Dominica and how rough it can be if you let someone have that power over you it will continue, but as an individual, you can do it and along with as you have the right support, I don’t think that there is anything politicians or people can really do to harm you.”
The young politician encouraged her peers with similar ambitions but who may be too scared to pursue them, to focus on what’s best for the country, for themselves and their families.
“You need to secure your future because if you don’t, there will not always be someone there to do it for you. Someone will not always be there to speak up on your behalf,” she stressed. “Sometimes you have to get the courage to do it yourself and to do it fearlessly.”
As to her plans, Melinard revealed that she recently started an adventure club with the APP and wants to clean various sites and create new ones to attract visitors, especially in the Kalinago Territory.
She also plans to embark on a campaign against child sexual abuse and intends on using her position to advocate for the Child Protection and Adoption Bill of 2016 to be passed.
In the words of the youth activist, “I am still Whitney Mélinard; I have not changed. Me aligning with the Alternative Peoples’ Party does not mean that I have changed who I am or what I believe in. I will continue to be an advocate for the people. That has not changed; that remains the same.”
In early February, APP held a special congress and members nominated former Interim President, Tahira Blanchard, to the position of acting Political Leader, with Former manager of the National Bank of Dominica (NBD) and the Agriculture Industrial Development (AID) Bank, and financial expert, Julius Corbet, taking on the post of acting president.
The APP leadership says the appointments were made in order to fulfil the requirements of the electoral commission in Dominica to officially get the party registered.
24 Comments
Ibo, I won’t condemn them but as young people with great thoughts of Politics & governance concepts, we offer meaningful support and alternatives to help them be matured that they are prepared for the Science of Politics, its purpose and meaningful concept and the design of protocol and good Governance. At that age to be thoughtful and with meaningful political science must be welcomed and encouraged. We must capture and engaged our young people into the concept of Socio-Economic Development, GOVERNANCE and the obvious Journey to stop corruption. The job is plan meaningful Development of our Dominica’and its people. In your journey please observe this Sitting failed L’abour Government.
They, in particular their leader is Immature, visionless, Incompetent to the concept of Socio-Economic. There is no feeling of any meaningful Development in Dominica. Our unemployed people in particular our up and coming Young people need leadership. This LABOUR Government & PM has Failed us big…
Whitney Melinard…. I applaud you on you dedication and commitment in wishing to create a political party and one day to be in government leading our people and to focus on the Challenges of Socioeconomic Development a feat of Challenge and knowledgeable thoughts and awareness to have experience of pre concepts of Political Science and how it addresses it’s understanding and political science thoughts in understanding and able to administer and apply meaningful development for Suffering unemployed people and our poverty stricken country. Becareful and aware of the Concepts of what a functioning Government and country is all about.
My advice to you and your Team is to allign yourself to one of the Political Parties and I strongly recommend you to the United Workers Party under its distinguished experienced commited trusted competent Leader Hon. LENNOX LINTON and his formidable decent trusted United Workers Party, who has sound Leadership, experienced in politics and government.G…
Your comment is desperate. Your ideas about politics comes from your blindness to a party which is going no where. Watch APP and Whitney shine. Remember I told you so.
For those who believe Whitney is too young for such a post, I would like to bring certain individuals to your attention. Canada, Pierre-Luc Dusseault was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Sherbrooke in Quebec, on the ticket of the New Democratic Party (NDP) when he was 19. Whatt Roy was elected to the Australian Parliament for the district of Longman at the age of 20; Democrat Alex B. Morse is on record as the youngest mayor of the city of Holyoke, Massachusetts – he was elected when he was 22; Anton Amade Abele was elected to Swedish Parliament at 18, and 19-year-old Proscovia Alengot Oromait was elected as a member of parliament of Uganda. Oromait is the youngest ever elected MP, not only of Uganda, but the entire African continent. I will present some more young top-achievers as time goes by.
How can a young person who has no work experience, not even finished her academic pursuits, be a Deputy Leader of a major political party? Had to repeat this for emphasis. It appears to me that the APP was desperate for someone to fill that position. This party can’t be taken too seriously.
I am perplexed at the comments which are being presented here on this article. This is a very young lady who is not prepared for such a roll, as it is for a mature and experienced individual. Never forget we are in the current predicament because we gave an immature young man a chance.
I support the young lady in all her endeavors but this is not for her, at least not yet.
Galileo perfectly said. She has enormous potential but at this stage in life she not sufficiently prepared to take up this mantle as Deputy Leader of any political party. The young lady is just out of adolescence. This is quite insane.
Tell me how should she be prepared for such a role, and by whom? You older people are just not progressive in your thoughts.
This bright young lady will be eaten up alive by the political vultures out there- you know them. I would have hoped that she continued with her social and ingenuous rights advocacy work instead of boxing herself in with this party which is going no where any time soon. The goad here is to get this government out – that is it by uniting –Da is too small for these political parties just talking, talking and Bla, blahhhhhh. As for Whitney, I think you made a mistake but all the best.
Exactly my point. This young lady is much too immature and inexperienced to be Deputy Leader of any serious political party. When I read this I truly thought it was a joke. I’m not saying that she doesn’t have potential but at this juncture in her life Deputy Leader?
All these people who want to jump right into politics even before they have any real working experience one should question their motives.
Just think about many of these present and some past politicians. Remember them before they got political power – humble, sociable, soft-spoken and kind. Aster attaining political office – selfish, greedy, uncouth, uncaring, insulting, egotistic and pompous.
I don’t trust people who rush into politics before gaining the requisite knowledge and experience in their many endeavors throughout life.
I dont know how i feel about that. Now whenever she speaks, it will be “politically motivated”. Maybe she would have more impact by simply strengthening her social awareness and activism movement. Maybe include some influential people in the territory and around island. Off course the politicians will come after her for one reason or another, just like we are seeing here. In this case it is to join their agenda.
Many of us here think that to make change you have to be a politician and get into politics. But really, all you have to do is care enough to make a change. And once you do, the politicians will come. Whether it is to bash you like how pampalam did, or to use you to execute their agenda. entering the political arena can turn you into a different person. We see what happened to Joseph Isaac, Laureen Bannis and so many others. Or maybe they were always who they are. I wish you well, i wish you strength, moral and ethical fortitude and clear vision young lady. All the best.
APP all you better come correct, Dominica have some serious issues and we need leaders that are focused on prioritizing fixing our economy so we can monetize our resources and lift our people collectively (not just the women & youth) out of poverty. So far we haven’t seen you present anything that gives us confidence in your ability to genuinely do what the people of D A need from a new government.
Remember Skerrit is a pro – if you wait until election season he will easily out wit you guys, now is the time to get the people on side.
I really do admire your confidence in yourself to take on such a position as a youth. Also, the fact that you are using your platform to push a positive message. People twice your age don’t have the guts.
Congrats, I hope to see you excel in this position.
congratulations are in order. Stay focus!
The APP is NOT a serious political force. Their first statement after their formal announcement of the formation of the party was almost exclusively about women empowerment. It seems to me then and even now they are more of a feminist movement than a political party.
Let me state unequivocally that I have nothing against women empowerment or involvement in politics. In fact, I welcome it with open arms. However, this APP seems to think that by putting women in the seat of political power is the panacea to all the country’s problems.
My question is this. Why so many people with zero political experience crave for political office? Why not a baptism in social activism so they could get a good idea about the burning issues of the people and the possible solutions.
Politics in Dominica is used as an avenue to personal enrichment. No wonder the field is becoming overcrowded.
If other young people around the world can do it, we can do it as well. Young people, let us rally with Whitney and the APP. When we do that, we will be rallying around our country, because the parties have failed us. I believe that it is the youths who will rescue Dominica, and Whitney is certainly a leader we could and should stand behind. I know that because Whitney has stood up for us in the past.
My advice to this young lady; she should not have committed to the APP at this time in terms of taking up a leadership position.
She is way too early in her career to commit to a position in a political party. She is still a student (LAW). She should have given herself room to grow and get herself recognized without a politcal attachment.
During the height of political season – will she be available or is she going to pick political involvement over her career. It is coming up – I hope she gave this a thought and a long hard one, prior to her acceptance of this post.
As a young Dominican, I believe Whitney serves as an inspiration to the youth. Her appointment is even a bigger encouragement, because the youth see APP as a political party, probably the only one, which is willing to take us seriously. I do not know Whitney personally (I have never met her), but I have seen her at work, and she is no push over. I believe she will represent us well, and I will give her a hand.
Once upon a time, I was tempted to take that part seriously! But I just realised that’s a BIG JOKE THING.
Wonderful! Good that she did not align herself with the failing UWP. APP needs some formidable young men as well. Keep shining young lady!
Congratulations is due for your leadership and for standing up for yourself, your people and what you believe. Politics or not, you will be blessed with success. Walk with the good in your heart and great things will always follow though matter any negativity thrown at you. The light always shines brighter – congrats again.
Yes, but what does the APP stand for exactly? I listened to its leader Julius Corvette on Q95 today and am more confused than ever. Julius sounds like a sick old man. There is no manifesto, no list of candidates, no office. And it looks like their operatives are all living oversea, particularly the U.S.A. He mentioned that they had spent so far over $100,000 of the ladies own money without wanting anything in return and no, he was not going to answer any questions from the listeners. Very commendable but also silly. They’d better register as a charity and not a political party, at least they would safe tax. In the absence of clarification I must conclude that this is just a clumsy attempt to split the opposition’s vote.
You will find out too lite, if you have not found out already, that your party is done. APP is the future. Stay there and rant as much as you want, but when people doh want you is want dey doh want you.