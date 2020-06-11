Whitney Melinard responds to reaction to her video statement

EDITOR’s NOTE: Lead Institute student, Whitney Melinard, expressed concern about the lack of internet access in the Kalinago Territory in a video which attracted a lot of attention and some reaction to which she has responded in the following statement.

My name is Whitney Melinard. I am from the hamlet of Mahaut River in the Kalinago Territory. I am a former student of the Sineku Primary and the Castle Bruce Secondary School and I am currently a law major at Lead Institute.

After almost three years of not seeing any significant step by service providers and persons in charge of making decisions in Kalinago Territory, I felt that it was my purpose to advocate on the matter of internet access in my community. I want to leave my community better than my parents handed it to me and how I choose to effect change is by speaking up. Choosing this path means that I am required to do and say difficult things especially when they are needed. I am not unafraid of the consequences of speaking truth to power; I speak simply because I feel that I must. When I look around, I see there are too few people willing to speak up and too few people willing to take a fall for standing for justice and equality.

I experienced firsthand the disadvantage of the lack of WIFI access while I sat my CSEC exams in 2018. I am aware that some strides have been made to address this concern as the Ministry of Education in collaboration with Digicel have provided the primary schools with some level of WIFI service. However, this too has limitations and I do not accept it as an excuse that my community as a whole should be satisfied. My community members should never ignore the point that students in the Kalinago Territory deserve the equal opportunity to research in the comfort of their homes like most Dominicans.

I need to add that my video is not geared at putting the Ministry of Education or anyone within the MoE in bad light, as I am of the opinion that the Ministry has done its share to cater to the needs of students during school hours. I further trust that the Ministry of Education will support my right to speak on matters that concern me and other students. Very often we are asked to engage in positive undertakings but when we do so, we face the fear of being shunned, ridiculed or our feelings may be invalidated if our opinions go against the status quo by the same people who champion the theme of “ Youth are the future”.

In my video, I stated that the lack of WIFI access in the Kalinago Territory MAY be an example of systematic racism. I think this statement has been seen as incorrect by some, since other communities also do not have WIFI access. Although I note some level of validity in the reasoning, I feel that it is left to the service providers to prove that my statement is indeed incorrect. Whether the Kalinago people are being marginalized or not is yet another question that has to be answered by the service providers since they are the ones with the selection criteria which is allegedly based on economic returns. Hence, their policies and procedures should be examined by the National Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (NTRC) or should be disclosed so that the public can determine whether we are marginalized or not.

While we await the evidence-based response from the NTRC and the service providers I wish to state that as a minority group which has been facing many socio-economic challenges, the lack of WIFI access DOES NOT help to create a level playing field for our students. I hope that other students who may be experiencing similar challenges in other communities will be inspired to speak on issues that concern them. As an indigenous youth, my priority is and remains to advocate for positive change within the Kalinago Territory.

I must state that despite the lack of WIFI access students from the Kalinago Territory have been performing exceptionally well. Mia Belle and Adicia Burton are shining examples of this, as they captured top positions at CSEC examinations in 2019. To all students sitting exams this year may we continue to put our best effort while we hope for the situation to be rectified at the quickest time.