WHO declares mpox outbreak in DRC and Africa a global health emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the recent surge of mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and other African countries a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). This decision was made by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, following the advice of an independent Emergency Committee.

The committee, composed of experts from WHO and affected countries, reviewed data and concluded that the mpox outbreak has the potential to spread further within Africa and beyond. Dr. Tedros emphasized the urgent need for a coordinated international response to contain the outbreak and save lives.

Dr. Tedros highlighted the emergence of a new clade of mpox in eastern DRC and its rapid spread to neighboring countries as particularly alarming. He stressed that the situation requires immediate and coordinated action.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, noted that significant efforts are already underway in collaboration with communities and governments. She emphasized the importance of scaling up these efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Professor Dimie Ogoina, Chair of the Emergency Committee, described the upsurge of mpox and the spread of a new sexually transmissible strain as a global emergency. He called for decisive action to prevent a repeat of the 2022 global outbreak.

Mpox, caused by an Orthopoxvirus, has been endemic in central and west Africa since its first detection in humans in 1970. The current outbreak is the second PHEIC related to mpox in two years. The previous PHEIC, declared in July 2022, was lifted in May 2023 after a decline in global cases.

The DRC has reported a steady increase in mpox cases over the past decade, with more than 15,600 cases and 537 deaths reported so far this year. The new clade 1b, spreading mainly through sexual networks, has been detected in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, raising concerns about further spread.

WHO recommends the use of two vaccines for mpox, approved by national regulatory authorities and WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization. The organization is working closely with affected countries to implement measures to control the outbreak and prevent further transmission.