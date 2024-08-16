WHO declares mpox outbreak in DRC and Africa a global health emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the recent surge of mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and other African countries a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). This decision was made by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, following the advice of an independent Emergency Committee.
The committee, composed of experts from WHO and affected countries, reviewed data and concluded that the mpox outbreak has the potential to spread further within Africa and beyond. Dr. Tedros emphasized the urgent need for a coordinated international response to contain the outbreak and save lives.
Dr. Tedros highlighted the emergence of a new clade of mpox in eastern DRC and its rapid spread to neighboring countries as particularly alarming. He stressed that the situation requires immediate and coordinated action.
WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, noted that significant efforts are already underway in collaboration with communities and governments. She emphasized the importance of scaling up these efforts to curb the spread of the virus.
Professor Dimie Ogoina, Chair of the Emergency Committee, described the upsurge of mpox and the spread of a new sexually transmissible strain as a global emergency. He called for decisive action to prevent a repeat of the 2022 global outbreak.
Mpox, caused by an Orthopoxvirus, has been endemic in central and west Africa since its first detection in humans in 1970. The current outbreak is the second PHEIC related to mpox in two years. The previous PHEIC, declared in July 2022, was lifted in May 2023 after a decline in global cases.
The DRC has reported a steady increase in mpox cases over the past decade, with more than 15,600 cases and 537 deaths reported so far this year. The new clade 1b, spreading mainly through sexual networks, has been detected in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, raising concerns about further spread.
WHO recommends the use of two vaccines for mpox, approved by national regulatory authorities and WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization. The organization is working closely with affected countries to implement measures to control the outbreak and prevent further transmission.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
And why is Africa always the target?
Just look what these people have put 8 million people of the DRC through, homelessness, bombings and starvation, all aimed at ripping off their precious minerals needed by a few bloated Jim-crow and apartheid billionaires competing to become works first f trillionaires on the backs of the works poorest People.
Tedros is as convincing as a constipated frog with Alzheimer’s. Covid-19 Part II, right on schedule! In context, it is said that a man who had gatecrashed a party at the Duke of Wellington’s mansion in London some time ago, had approached the duke and said: “Mr Smith I presume?”. The duke responded: “Believe that, you can believe anything”.
Plandemnic!!!
All there things are realise by the so called God’s of this earth. 🌍
There only objects is to kills as much people as they can.
Covid-19 was the testing ground to see how they can control the world.
What a funny headline “WHO declares mpox outbreak in DRC and Africa a global health emergency”
As if the DRC is not also in Africa.
Oh interesting…..very, very interesting. Plandemic (ooopsie……) Pandemic #2 loading?
If so (hmmmmm……), will it be ‘right on time’ for the November 2024 US Presidential elections? Coincidence?
Stay tuned y’all.
Why are you making light of this deadly disease? This is nothing to be chucklesome about!