WHO Director-general speaks of racist attacks; calls for global unity

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says over the past three months, he has been receiving a countless number of racial slurs and death threats.

Ghebreyesus said at a WHO COVID-19 news conference on April 8, 2020, that these insults and criticism came from Taiwan.

On Tuesday, U.S. President, Donald Trump, sharply criticized the WHO accusing the organization of being too focused on China and issuing bad advice during the new COVID-19 outbreak. Trump threatened to put a hold on U.S. funding for the agency.

“I can’t tell you personal attacks that have been going on for more than two, three months; abuses or racist comments giving me names [like] black or negro… even death threats…What makes me sad is when the whole black community was insulted. When Africa was insulted, then, I say people are crossing the line,” Tedros said. “Three months ago, this attack came from Taiwan. They know the campaign. They didn’t disassociate themselves; they even started criticizing me in the middle of all that insult and slur.”

Dr. Tedros assured the globe that the WHO will do everything to serve Humanity but in that process, mistakes may be made because as he states “we are not angels; we are human beings.”

“ Let’s care about each and every individual, we need national unity across party lines. Let’s not use this COVID to attack party or another opponent,” he pleaded.

The WHO Director-General also called for global solidarity and unity and on “society’s most powerful beings” to lead the way to fight this virus and win.

However, Taiwan’s foreign ministry on Thursday strongly protested Tedros’ accusations that the self-governing island was linked to and condoned racist personal attacks on him.