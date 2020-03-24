WHO Director-General stresses need for aggressive approach in fighting coronavirus pandemic

“You can’t win a football game only by defending; you have to attack as well”

The words of Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros as he sought to stress the need for an aggressive approach to fighting the coronavirus at the daily WHO press briefing on Monday.

“Asking people to stay at home and other physical distancing measures are an important way of slowing down the spread of the virus and buying time but they are defensive measures that will not help us to win,” he said. “To win, we need to attack the virus with aggressive and targetted tactics, testing every suspected case, and racing and quarantining every close contact.”

For more from Dr. Tedros, listen to the video of Monday’s press briefing of the WHO, below.