Who will be crowned Miss Dominica 2020?

Miss Dominica 2020 will be crowned tonight, in one of the most anticipated competitions this season.

The event will take place at the forecourt of the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Elnarrah Emmanuel is the first contestant. She is representing Kingshill and Grandbay, while Primrose Angel David representing Massacre will perform second and Kimra Charles of Fond Cole third.

The fourth contestant is Melanie Charles of Goodwill and Savahnn James representing the City of Roseau will perform fifth.

Kadisha Joseph Fond Cole is the sixth contestants and Shannon Connor St Hilaire of Soufriere will bring the curtains down on the competition.

They will compete in five segments: costume, talent, swimwear, evening wear and question and answer.

The show will feature special guest, Miss World Europe 2019, Opehly Mezino.

Tickets cost $50 standing, $75 seating and $150 VIP.

Tickets are available at Bull’s Eye Pharmacy and Depex Color Lab.

The show begins at 8:00 pm.