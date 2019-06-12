Wickham says criticism of controversial statement by Skerrit is “much ado about nothing”

“A much ado about nothing”. That’s how prominent pollster Peter Wickham is describing the reaction to the statement by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit that “I run things in Dominica”.

The statement which was made during the official launch of the DLP’s candidate for Roseau South recently dominated social media and the airwaves for several days, with the prime minister being heavily criticized.

Skerrit said he had embarked on a mission to meet with every public servant in Dominica.

“I have met with the junior clerks and I hear Thomas Letang telling me to stop meeting them. My brother, I run things in Dominica”, he said

But Wickham told Dominica News Online (DNO) in an exclusive interview last night, that the prime minister’s statement should not have any serious implications on his political future.

“The reality of it is that the prime minister runs the country and I don’t think that should surprise anyone” he said.