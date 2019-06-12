Wickham says criticism of controversial statement by Skerrit is “much ado about nothing”

“A much ado about nothing”. That’s how prominent pollster Peter Wickham is describing the reaction to the statement by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit that “I run things in Dominica”.
The statement which was made during the official launch of the DLP’s candidate for Roseau South recently dominated social media and the airwaves for several days, with the prime minister being heavily criticized.
Skerrit said he had embarked on a mission to meet with every public servant in Dominica.
“I have met with the junior clerks and I hear Thomas Letang telling me to stop meeting them. My brother, I run things in Dominica”, he said
But Wickham told Dominica News Online (DNO) in an exclusive interview last night, that the prime minister’s statement should not have any serious implications on his political future.
“The reality of it is that the prime minister runs the country and I don’t think that should surprise anyone” he said.
In fact, he told our reporter that in small island states like Dominica, it is quite normal for the head of government to meet with public servants privately.
“A country the size of Dominica with a population that small should be well accustomed to having a prime minister interact on all levels. Everybody and anybody meets the prime minister and people shouldn’t be surprised,” he added.
Meantime, Wickham recently conducted an opinion poll in Dominica and although he did not reveal any figures to DNO, he said there are issues that concern the people.
One of them has to do with the rebuilding of Dominica following Hurricane Maria in September 2017.
“People are concerned whether the bounce back after the hurricane was sustainable and with the hurricane season here, people want to know whether the island can withstand another disaster,” he added.
Wickham said based on his knowledge, people are also concerned about the long term development direction of the country.
“Questions of employment, the economy are of concern to the population. People are thinking about issues of airlift to accommodate the two major hotels that are coming on stream…” he added.
He said the “white elephant” in the room however, is the Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton, who the pollster said, many people don’t seem to favour.
“As I moved around, I get the sense that there is a level of displeasure and the belief that he doesn’t match Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit” he said.
He said while Dominicans may become weary of a prime minister who is in office for as long as Roosevelt Skerrit is, the alternative is not something that people are happy with.
This is not the first time that Wickham has claimed that Lennox Linton is not popular enough.
Wickham, who has conducted several opinion polls for the Dominica Labour Party, is expected to reveal the final contents of his latest poll soon.
It really shows the DLP under serious pressure. This is classic case of damage control. The issue with Skerrit Vs Linton. Skerrit is very charismatic by using the states funds as his personal bank going around the island pretending to be Santa Clause. Linton doesn’t have those resources, i doubt any other PM would ever do that. The poor and vulnerable are being fooled into believing they have a savior while as Whikham says, questions of unemployment continues to plague the island. Huge amounts of cash is going to be spent on this election (We have not even seen Buju and Machel yet). For every dollar spent by DLP candidates to gain favor for votes, the island is going back further by decades. Sad reality.
Wow. These guys will go down a rabbit hole to defend their leader.
Mr. Wickam. While I do not want to accuse you of lying, I would like to know what criterion you use when selecting whom you will interview. I live in Dominica and no one has ever mentioned you. Lennox Linton is more popular right now than he has ever been, considering the alternative. Everyone is seeing the light, even the Laborites.
Garcon move dere! But what is this for us? Who needs your opinion? Give them to Skerrit his life depends on it? You will not tell us what to make ado about. Take your jumbie money and leave us alone.
The boldness in you people from another country to continue to interfere in our election. You can use as much shakepeare you want but we will not be fooled by your cleverly attempt to try to give the impression that Dominicans don’t favour Mr. linton. You are right that he doesn’t match his opponent because Mr. Linton is a man of God, a man of integrity, a man who fights for Dominicans ,( many great men have been killed and jailed for fighting for the poor) Mr. Linton will not squander and gain riches on the back of my people. The majority in the country are poor( Wickham you sure know that) and Mr. Linton will not take advantage of their vulnerabilities and say, I run thing in Dominica. Instead Mr. Linton will ensure the people get out of poverty by creating employment and give Dominicans back their dignity to work hard and use it to put food on their table. I know many of my labourite friends don’t want to be begging, this is why they will vote UWP.
It will be the voters, who will decide whether Skerrit’s pronouncement that he runs things in Dominica is much ado about nothing and not a pollster. I for one believe that Skerrit meant what he said and have drawn my conclusions accordingly.
So, Wickham is part of the ploy to demonise Lennox Linton in the hope of defeating the UWP at the polls. The DLP (also known as the Skerrit Labour Party) and Wickham realise that DLP days in government will come to an end at the next elections. The strategy of the DLP and its lackeys is to denigrate Lennox Linton personally, hoping the denigration will appeal or even frighten the electorate into voting for Skerrit and his Labour Party.
Folks, Mr. Wickham is right!!! With regards to the PM’s statement, there is nothing to see here. A statement can be benign or caustic depending on how it is interpreted.
I will let my fellow posters be the judge based on the following simple questions: Was Skerrit elected to be in charge of the affairs of Dominica? Is Skerrit the Head of State? Is the Skerrit the duly elected leader of Dominica?
If you answered yes to the preceding three questions then the answer is YES! Skerrit does run things in Dominica.
Be reminded though, that you have the collective right and power, and opportunity to strip (or not) Skerrit of that honor and privilege come election day.
……………… oh so that’s why at the Labour rallies the main talking point “is Lennox Linton dis and Lennox Linton dat and Lennox Linton yadda, yadda, yadda…..”.
Ah, so the plan is to try to demonize Lennox Linton in the minds of the electorate in the hope this psychological trickery will deter people from voting for him and the UWP eh.
Well, tell (or rather command) Skerrit to call the elections now nuh. Ain’t all you fellas part of the advisory network that is ‘running’ him?