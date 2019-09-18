WiFi projectors donated to fourteen secondary schools

Fourteen (14) secondary schools on island are beneficiaries of WiFi Projectors courtesy of the Dominica Secondary Schools Supporters (DASSSA).

They are the Dominica Community High School, St Martin Secondary School, North East Comprehensive School, Goodwill Secondary School, Orion Academy, St John’s Academy, Portsmouth Secondary School, Convent High School, Pierre Charles Secondary School, Isaiah Thomas Secondary School, Castle Bruce Secondary, St Mary’s Academy, Dominica Grammar School and Arthur Waldron Seventh Day Adventist Academy.

The projectors were handed over to a teacher and student of each school at a ceremony held at the Goodwill Secondary School (at the Dominica Grammar School) on Tuesday.

This year, the Ministry of Education is focusing on increasing the use of technology in the classrooms.

“I am sure that this donation will assist teachers in facilitating the process of increase technology in the schools,” Principal of the Goodwill Secondary School Edina Darwton said while delivering remarks.

According to her, the projectors will, in some way, mimic what the students are seeing when they make use of the cellphones or the tablets in their possession.

“It’s my firm belief that all our students will greatly benefit from these projectors and this learning resource will be of great value to the schools,” Darwton stated.

She vowed to take good care of the projectors so that both outgoing and incoming students will benefit.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairperson of DASSSA, Kathy Casimir MacLean said this is one of the association’s many projects and “we are delighted that we are able to support you and help you.”

She went on to say that projectors are being used in all classrooms in the United Kingdom (UK), “and they are tremendous support to children and their learning.”

DASSSA is a small UK-based charity. The association has been in existence for the past 10 years. The DASSSA supports secondary school students who are facing difficulties financially for one reason or the other.