Without electoral reform, DLP will win for the next 5000 years – Alex Bruno

Managing Director of the Caribbean Agency for Political Advancement (CAPA), Alex Bruno has said that he will conduct a post-election poll to measure voter support for the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) and the United Workers Party in the absence of overseas voters.
Bruno has stated that it is clear that the overseas voters made a difference in terms of the results of the 2019 general election, which according to preliminary results, was decided 18-3 in favour of the DLP.
He was speaking during a live interview on Q-95 radio on Monday.
In polls which he conducted, Bruno had predicted a win for the United Workers Party (UWP) in the 2019 General Elections held on Friday 6th December 2019.
“Based on what I am understanding, the voters were not necessarily brought in to vote in the areas that they were from,” Bruno remarked. “People were contracted to vote in specific areas.”
He added, “You didn’t have to be from Mahaut to vote in Mahaut. There were numbers [of electors] allocated in different areas and those numbers voted in these areas”
Bruno believes that the DLP used its immense financial resources to implement a strategy of bringing people in to vote in strategic areas.
“If they needed 500 in Mahaut, they brought 500 there,” he explained. “It’s a big organization which the DLP has been running for the past 15 years… and it’s very tough to beat this.”
He used the example of his brother-in-law who lives overseas, and whose name was used to vote in two different constituencies, to support his contention that some people voted twice.
Bruno is convinced that the DLP could have won 21 seats if they wanted to.
“Because they have the resources; they have the game plan. They have the network in place to so do,” he stated. “They could have brought in 500 more votes in Marigot and take Marigot; they could have done the same in Salisbury and they could have done the same in Roseau North.”
He said there was nothing to stop them because of the bloated list and the lack of electoral reform.
“If the country does not have reform and real reform, the Labour Party will win for the next 5000 years,” Bruno declared.
The CAPA pollster contends that the election results do not reflect the will of the Dominican people, an assertion that has been made by the CARICOM, Commonwealth and OAS observer missions that were in Dominica for the December 6 elections.
“The elections in Dominica was manipulated, purchased, organized and it was bought. That’s it,” Bruno insisted and warned that if those in office believe that they can continue to get away with their current behaviour, “they are making a big mistake.”
Meantime, in terms of the analyses of the polls that he has conducted, Bruno explained that election polls do not predict who is going to win.
“Polls show trends, and my poll showed the trend in terms of how people felt at a particular time,” he said. “What we could not control, however, was what the undecided was going to do and how the other votes were going to be brought into the system. I had no knowledge of that…”
The pollster, who is currently pursuing a PhD in political science, said the {Dominican] people must decide to do what it is necessary to safeguard the integrity of the country’s elections.
“It is not always going to take the route of protest or action or anger but we have to stand up and determine that, this has to be done,” he said.
Prime Minister Skerrit said in his first post-election address that the election results were free and fair pointing out the national general elections were conducted under laws that have governed elections in this country in the forty-one years since independence.
The prime minister has also stoutly defended the right of overseas-based Dominicans to vote in elections in Dominica, in response to opposition criticism that some of them are being bribed to vote illegally.
Speaking in November 2018, at a meeting with visiting Dominicans, Skerrit said that as long as he is prime minister of Dominica “and from what some people are telling me, it will be for a very long time to come,” he will defend the right of those Dominicans “under the constitution of Dominica, to vote in Dominica’s election.”
He told the gathering, “We will defend your right because it is a right and there is no institution in this country that has any legal or constitutional authority to remove your name on the voters list unless you are a dead person in Dominica because voting is too much of an important, fundamental right.”
Skerrit went on to say, “People die to vote, people shed blood to vote and we want to go back to the days when only landowners could vote? No way!”
13 Comments
What a lame excuse from Mr. Bruno, it’s not only laughable but it is also pitiful, he has not given a single proof, just innuendos and accusations. All of a sudden the diaspora has become the UWP Boogeyman. These people always call on the diaspora to help in time of need.
You guys have very selective memory, just a few months ago Mr Linton was in Antigua encouraging the diaspora to come down to vote so how dare you guys blame the diaspora for your pitiful performance at the polls. And I forgot Mr. Bruno you had a fake poll out there which deceived the UWP they should hold you accountable for the predicament they are in.
Alex, as long as UWP employing fake pollsters like you to misinform the public about their chances they will continue to lose. Do you remember your poll before the election forecasting a landslide win for UWP (20 – 1) with only Skerrit able to win his seat. Well, the real results just exposed you as a fake. UWP should ask you for their money back. While the noisy and violent minority UWP supporters were out on the streets causing mayhem and posting on social media, the silent majority labor supporters were just waiting for the day to go to their polling stations to cast their votes. stop misleading the public about overseas voters. If there should be any reform to the electoral process, it should include a postal vote system like all the developed countries do to enable their citizens residing abroad to participate unhindered in what is their democratic rights.
Dominica can now officially be considered an undemocratic jurisdiction. The government operates in complete darkness. Democracy does not thrive in darkness. In fact, opaqueness kills democracy. Darkness encourages corruption. Skerrit’s Administration is one of the worst corrupt countries on the globe.
Alex, alot of your people came down to vote too so why are you blaming DLP where uwp did the same.
Alex, dishonesty and guilt is killing you of the greasy fake poll you fooled the UWP with. They should fire you as their pollster. Alex just accept your loss from Lennox he was the one who also helped DLP to win.
Dno, why do you have this propagandist here?
No independent thinking Dominican believes this guy.
Correct statement Alex..
It’s now the labourites are talking, about people from which constituency voted in Mahaut, in, Roseau Central, Castlebruce, etc,,.
This was the most rigged election in the history of Dominica..
It is shameful to refer to the event of 6th December as an election. It was pure thievery!!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
So,
So, given this new talking point, about people voting in different constituencies, how then do we account for Salybia, which your poll showed a massive win for the UWP?
Whilst not all Kalinagos look alike, we pretty much would be immediately aware if a non-kalinago went to vote in the reserve. Stop with the lying excuses please, its hugely tiring.
It’s without a shadow of doubt that the imported voters won the general election for the political party that is perfectly brilliant at doing one thing well, CORRUPTION. Nothing transformational has happened in Dominica for the last twenty years that has had a positive effect on the lives of the average citizen. One can look at entrepreneurship, farming, education, technology, infrastructure, there is nothing to smile about. This is a country of doom and gloom. It’s the only politically independent country in the entire Caribbean without an international airport and modern cruise ship facilities. The minimum wage and the pitiful take home pay is so low that in order to survive it’s like you have to squeeze water out of stone. Dark, Cumulonimbus storm clouds are raging our way. There are no safeguards in place for the people to protect themselves. We have to rely on the mercy of God.
They will as long as the Dominican people vote them in. The other party also campaigned oversees if you remembered, but obviously The people did not trust or believe you guys especially following your bad and disgusting behaviours.The world did not take to kindly to the past uproar,lies,propagandist and the rest Lick your wounds, move on reassemble your party and stop making fools of yourselves please. I am not for any body just common sense.
You are kidding yourselves because you actually believe your make believe lies and then like staunt followers actually fall for it. Even educated so called people including attorneys who themselves never made it.
Ask God for forgiveness for your hatred all of you red or blue hatred kills. Stop that none sense move on concentrate on your lives. May God forgive you Dominicans for all your past sins.
.
Well if that is the case Labour will win forever for true, but come on, if im not from Mahaut and on elections day I find out where Mahaut is located and goes there to VOTE, Mahaut people should run me out, because they never see that particular face in there before, but is Dominicans accepting it. Then after I finished Vote in Mahaut I wiped out the ink and goes to Grand Bay and Vote, thats rubbish for true. That is where Voters I’D’s comes in.
So true Alex, and they know it. Time will tell. Dominicans are ok being described as one of the poorest and underdeveloped countries in the Caribbean while our leaders flourish.
Get out of here with your shameless self! I reside here in Dominica and I voted against Joshua and the UWP on my own free will. I paid my bus fare to the polls to exercise my right. I stood on the line for over two hours because I was determined to see UWP in the back seat. Guess what, afterwards, I went to Fort Young to have a drink and snack. We are happy in Dominica! We voted DLP, because that’s who we saw after Maria, and we do not want any destructive force at our helm. Keep your advice to your miserable self in the US. We are doing great here!