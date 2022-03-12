Women empowerment and support critical to building resilience – Francine Baron

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica (CREAD), Ambassador Francine Baron has said women empowerment and support are critical in seeking to build a resilient nation.

Baron was the featured speaker at the 7th Annual Women’s Award Ceremony held this week.

“The impact of climate change affects women and girls disproportionately, therefore in seeking to build a resilient nation women empowerment and support are critical to the advancement of our gender,” she said.

According to the CREAD CEO, gender sensitivity must be reflected in both the disaster response and disaster preparedness.

“It must factor in addressing issues of climate change, environmental protection, conservation and preservation and the sustainable utilization of natural resources,” Baron stated.

She said further that disaster risk management and mitigation programs must recognize, plan and respond to the differential impacts of natural disasters on women, girls, men and boys.

Baron noted that sometimes, women are not recognized for what they contribute or can contribute to the survival of the planet and development, pointing out that gender inequality and social exclusion continue to increase the negative effects of unsustainable and destructive environmental practices on women and girls.

The CREAD chief identified climate crisis and gender inequality as two core issues at the heart of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals and said the global effort to advance gender equality and tackle climate change at the same time is seen as one of the greatest challenges to humanity in the 21st Century.

“UN figures indicate that 80% of people displaced by climate change and climate related disasters are women and girls, while 70% of the 1.3 billion people living in conditions of poverty are women,” she revealed, contending that it is essential that sustainability and gender equality efforts go hand-in-hand.

“Women are also at risk for gender based violence and this can be traced historically to unequal power relations between women, cultural norms and gender stereotyping,” Baron said. “The fear, insecurity and sometimes health challenges that result in limited participation of women in activities.

She said promoting gender equality as a means to achieve sustainability and resilience is a key element of CREAD’s work and is reflected in both Dominica’s National Resilience Development Strategy and the Climate Resilience and Recovery Plan.

Baron said data shows that when women are empowered and given the resources that they need it makes climate action more effective and “families, communities and the country benefits.”

The CREAD CEO is of the view that simply having more women elected to parliament and represented in policy-making, leads to the adoption of more stringent climate policies resulting in lower emissions.

“It has been noted that women’s political participation is now recognized internationally as a key element in building genuine democracy and fostering social progress,” she stated. “The call for greater numbers of transformational women leaders in politics and governance stems from the understanding that women’s equal participation is not only a fundamental human right, but also contributes to sustainable development.”

Baron believes that Dominica is leading the way now in being one of the few countries in the world to have reached critical mass – a large enough number to produce results – in having women represented in high political office and suggests that the country can continue to lead the way in addressing all the structural inequalities that women and girls face.

“We have already started having this reflected in our recent policy document and I applaud the work the Bureau of Gender Affairs continues to do in that regard,” she said. “We already see the diverse representation of women in many areas of society, but there is need to do more, particularly at the grassroots level.”

“We have the opportunity and might I say the responsibility to ensure that gender considerations are mainstreamed across all sectors in the public and private sector and reflected in all of our policies and budget settings. If we are to achieve resilience and sustainability, this is a must,” Baron declared.