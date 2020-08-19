World Creole Festival not likely to be held this year says Health Minister

The World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) may not be held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, several festivals celebrated around the region and the world, have been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre, who spoke on State-Owned DBS Radio, said the staging of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) is not on the cards at the moment.
“At this point in time, with the data available and the international situation regarding the pandemic, it’s not on our cards at the moment, but that is based on the science available and the statistics we have based on Covid-19 internationally,” he said.
He said the Ministry of Health will not be in favour of such a mass gathering event.
Dr. Mcintyre pointed out that the decision has not yet been taken but said his ministry is in the process of making that decision, “and we have been discussing it, but most likely we will not be in favour of it.”
He said a decision will be announced very shortly.
Marva Williams Events Coordinator at the Dominica Festivals Committee announced in January this year, before the onset of COVID-19, that the World Creole Music Festival would be held one week earlier from October 23rd to 25th than on the customary Independence weekend.
However, as early as May, after the COVID-19 pandemic had been declared, Director of Tourism and CEO of Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) under whose ambit the WCMF falls, raised the spectre of cancellation when he stated that no decision had as yet been made for the staging of the 2020 Festival.
The controllers of the world want all events in which people come together cancelled. How long is everyone going to put up with this?
There is no need to cancel the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) 2020. We could have a virtual event where we can showcase our Dominican artistes based on the island and as well those based overseas. This will give our Local musicians and bands based in Dominica and overseas much needed exposure even as we face the scourge of Covid 19.
We could continue to partner with our local, regional and international musicians, bands, business partners and sponsors to keep the spirit of the WCMF alive.
We can encourage WCMF fans and patrons to view the event online, buy branded products and music of the WCMF 2020 online and show the world that Dominica is truly resilient and ready for business the New Normal way.
The virtual hosting of the WCMF will also serve as a platform giving Dominica important marketing and promotional exposure required to expose Dominica as being ready for business in a resilient and sustainable manner.
Unless we don’t have the technology to do so!…
I assure you there will be lots of virtual stuff taking place. There will still be liming and sewoeing by those with a little change to spare though not much because our friends in the diaspora got hit by covid too so they have to watch their expenses just like us. I am assuming the RED Clinic will be reopened the week before to make sure “grovelers” like No Betta Greta, Guap-Zhamb Money Bonnnie, Mal-Ma-Ma Austelle and others will still be giving sewoe kool-out to those who qualify.
DDA already cancelled it.
I myself doubt there will be World Creole Music this year but it will not be for the reasons they gave. Here is why I believe there will not be WCMF this year: Jim Jones will either be arrested by the US or will commit suicide before WCMF comes or if not they feel Jim Jones will be picked up in the large crowd
Well why not have the Chinese and Haitians put on a show for us since they are already here in large numbers?
Not likely? That sounds like a yes but since they are just incompetent, hypocrite and scared of criticism they saying not likely. I bet my wallet that there will be WCMF
What a great big surprise! Didn’t see that one coming.
i glad. Let the country breathe. Let our focus be elsewhere besides alcohol and partying. The last time we didnt have creole fest it was so nice.
you mean we were reeling from disasters.. this is not the right time for any crowd gatherings as this would be hypocritical of what measures there are in place.. but you are no judge to decide what someone likes.. so am going to bash you right their- you sound like a hypocrite christian or some other religious person.. if you so believe in what you promote i wonder why do you speak this way
Funny, but there will have no choice but to take a breather.
Let’s hope that it is bigger and better next year.