World Health Day 2020: Dominica health care workers call for public’s appreciation and support

As Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Health Day 2020 today, health workers here are calling on the public to show appreciation and support for all healthcare workers, everywhere.

“Post a white flag online or fly one or anything white at your door, window or car, or wear something white to show appreciation and support for all healthcare workers everywhere,” a social media message by a number of health professional bodies states. “Celebrating People Saving Lives!”

The healthcare fraternities mentioned in the message include the Dominica Nurses Association, Dominica Medical association, Princess Margaret Hospital Nursing Aids, Association of Dominica Midwives and the Association of Environmental Health Officers.

Health care workers in Dominica are being praised at all levels, including Parliament, for their frontline contribution in the fight against COVID-19 in Dominica.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) is observing World Health Day today under the theme ‘Support nurses and midwives’.

Now at a time when the whole world is facing a health crisis as we fight the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare professionals are the frontline soldiers in this war and the World Health Day 2020 carries more importance than ever.

To generate attention to their contribution during the COVID-19 outbreak, World Health Day is highlighting the current status of nursing around the world.

WHO also pledges to make a “series of recommendations to strengthen” the nursing and midwifery workforce.

The year 2020 has also been designated by the World Health Assembly as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.