World Meteorological Day celebrated in Dominica today

The 70th World Meteorological Day is being celebrated worldwide and at the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) today Monday 23rd, March, 2020.

World Meteorological Day is celebrated annually on 23rd, March to commemorate the coming into force of the WMO Convention on 23rd March 1950 creating the Organization. Subsequently, in 1951, WMO was designated a specialized agency of the United Nations System. Dominica has been a member of WMO for 40 years having ratified the WMO Convention on 21st February 1980.

Each year, on 23 March, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), its 193 Members and the worldwide meteorological community celebrate World Meteorological Day around a chosen theme. The theme for 2020, as agreed by the Executive Council, is “Climate and Water”, which will align with the theme of World Water Day 2020, focusing on climate change and water.

This year, World Meteorological Day and World Water Day share the theme, Climate and Water. The focus is on managing climate and water in a more coordinated and sustainable manner because they are inextricably linked. Both lie at the heart of the global goals on sustainable development, climate change and disaster risk reduction.

World Water Day is celebrated annually on 22nd March. However, this year it will be celebrated together with World Met. Day since March 22nd fell on a Sunday.

In this regard, the Dominica Meteorological Service will be collaborating with the Dominica Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO) in celebration of World Water Day and World Meteorological Day 2020.

HAPPY WORLD METEOROLOGICAL DAY TO ALL!