Wotten Waven Primary holds career day

Students from the Wotten Waven Primary School are now better equipped to explore career options following a career day activity on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Singer Carlyn “Carlyn XP” Phillip, Ex-International Cricket Umpire Billy Doctrove, Baker Yanon Ducreay and Medical Doctor and Government Minister Dr. Irvin Mc Intyre were among professionals who spoke to the students about their respective careers.

As part of the day’s activities, students reported to school dressed in outfits depicting the occupations they wish to pursue in the future. Some came as nurses, musicians, farmers, lawyers and more.

Principal of the school Algernon Ducreay who spoke to media, said career day highlights the importance of students charting towards their careers from an early age. Ducreay believes that the presentations at the activity gave the children a great route to follow as they begin to consider their future career paths.

He said that it is important for young people to be able to choose their careers based on their own interests and passions and not necessarily that of their parents.

The principal was thankful for the community response to the event and hopes it will become an annual one.

Presentations also came from Firemen Terry Auguiste, Elijah Popo and Nathaniel Fontaine; Nurses Mariane Jno Baptiste, Mirna Savigne and DBS Radio Announcer Steven Dangleben. Seamstress June Allan and Writer Yana Ducreay also spoke to the students.

The school also hosted a mini-exhibition on that day.