You are the catalyst for Dominica’s intellectual wealth – Peters to DSC graduating students

The 18th commencement ceremony of the Dominica State College (DSC) on October 28th, 2020 saw some 321 graduating students bidding farewell to their alma mater amid the ongoing global pandemic.

Sixty-six of students who also completed their studies at the College did not attend the graduation ceremony.

Delivering the charge to the graduating students in three separate ceremonies, President of the DCS Dr. Donald Peters, encouraged the graduates to use Dominica’s fight against Covid-19 as motivation, noting that the 2020 commencement ceremony will go down in history as the year Dominica survived the devastating global pandemic.

“We were among the best in the world to fight the pandemic and you students were part of that fight. I want you, therefore, as you continue your education or join the workforce, to demonstrate continually to the world that you are DSC resilient-certified graduate and that you will always try your best to overcome obstacles and become the best at what you do,” he told the students

Dr. Peters congratulated the students for their perseverance and commitment in spite of the challenges faced by Hurricane Maria, and COVID-19 and encouraged them to use the knowledge acquired at DSC to build their future.

“Follow your own dreams because I believe you have the education and the strength to be a success, but you must learn how to think rationally and independently. Your DSC education will help to open doors for you. Now it is your turn to enter those doors,” the DSC president said. “We believe that you are the catalyst for the development of the intellectual wealth of Dominica; you will be the developer of our economy, the problem solvers and the peacemakers of our society.”

Valedictorian, Mellisa Williams, in her address, said the many challenges proved how resilient, strong and determined the 2020 graduating class was.

“From the very beginning, our time at Dominica State College was faced with many hurdles. Most of us entered a DSC that had been battered and bruised by Hurricane Maria. Along the way, while trying to cope with classes, quizzes, tests, labs, papers, exams, presentations and deadlines, we were presented with some unusual challenges,” Williams stated. “There were fires, invasions of toxic fumes that temporarily stopped classes and even literal fiery road blocks. Most of us also battled with personal problems at times. Then, we faced the greatest obstacle of them all, the COVID-19 pandemic,”

She added, “ In the middle of our final semester, our physical classes came to a halt. We were faced with great uncertainty. We battled with the difficulties of sudden virtual learning. Many of us struggled with little or no internet access. We dealt with financial hardships from the shutdown of our country and the fear of this deadly disease and its consequences. It really seemed as though the world was trying to do everything in its power to prevent us from succeeding.”

Williams stated that nevertheless, despite the challenges, the graduates never lost sight of their goal.

She said her attendance at the tertiary institution has broadened her mind and has given her knowledge that will lead her to greater heights.

Other speakers at the ceremonies included artist Sheldon “Shelly” Alfred, Deputy Speaker of Dominica’s Parliament, Phillip Rolle and Miss Dominica 2019, Marisol John, all graduates of the DSC, who congratulated the graduates on achieving this milestone.

John Gregoire went home with the Sports Personality Award. Special awards for volunteerism, leadership and community spirit were given to Carsim Birmingham and Sheldon Piper and Julina James received a special award for volunteerism and assistance to the division.