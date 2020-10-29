You are the catalyst for Dominica’s intellectual wealth – Peters to DSC graduating students

The 18th commencement ceremony of the Dominica State College (DSC) on October 28th, 2020 saw some 321 graduating students bidding farewell to their alma mater amid the ongoing global pandemic.
Sixty-six of students who also completed their studies at the College did not attend the graduation ceremony.
Delivering the charge to the graduating students in three separate ceremonies, President of the DCS Dr. Donald Peters, encouraged the graduates to use Dominica’s fight against Covid-19 as motivation, noting that the 2020 commencement ceremony will go down in history as the year Dominica survived the devastating global pandemic.
“We were among the best in the world to fight the pandemic and you students were part of that fight. I want you, therefore, as you continue your education or join the workforce, to demonstrate continually to the world that you are DSC resilient-certified graduate and that you will always try your best to overcome obstacles and become the best at what you do,” he told the students
Dr. Peters congratulated the students for their perseverance and commitment in spite of the challenges faced by Hurricane Maria, and COVID-19 and encouraged them to use the knowledge acquired at DSC to build their future.
“Follow your own dreams because I believe you have the education and the strength to be a success, but you must learn how to think rationally and independently. Your DSC education will help to open doors for you. Now it is your turn to enter those doors,” the DSC president said. “We believe that you are the catalyst for the development of the intellectual wealth of Dominica; you will be the developer of our economy, the problem solvers and the peacemakers of our society.”
Valedictorian, Mellisa Williams, in her address, said the many challenges proved how resilient, strong and determined the 2020 graduating class was.
“From the very beginning, our time at Dominica State College was faced with many hurdles. Most of us entered a DSC that had been battered and bruised by Hurricane Maria. Along the way, while trying to cope with classes, quizzes, tests, labs, papers, exams, presentations and deadlines, we were presented with some unusual challenges,” Williams stated. “There were fires, invasions of toxic fumes that temporarily stopped classes and even literal fiery road blocks. Most of us also battled with personal problems at times. Then, we faced the greatest obstacle of them all, the COVID-19 pandemic,”
She added, “ In the middle of our final semester, our physical classes came to a halt. We were faced with great uncertainty. We battled with the difficulties of sudden virtual learning. Many of us struggled with little or no internet access. We dealt with financial hardships from the shutdown of our country and the fear of this deadly disease and its consequences. It really seemed as though the world was trying to do everything in its power to prevent us from succeeding.”
Williams stated that nevertheless, despite the challenges, the graduates never lost sight of their goal.
She said her attendance at the tertiary institution has broadened her mind and has given her knowledge that will lead her to greater heights.
Other speakers at the ceremonies included artist Sheldon “Shelly” Alfred, Deputy Speaker of Dominica’s Parliament, Phillip Rolle and Miss Dominica 2019, Marisol John, all graduates of the DSC, who congratulated the graduates on achieving this milestone.
John Gregoire went home with the Sports Personality Award. Special awards for volunteerism, leadership and community spirit were given to Carsim Birmingham and Sheldon Piper and Julina James received a special award for volunteerism and assistance to the division.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
With a diehard like Donald Peters who often osculates Skerrit’s derriere, the comrade leader needs no bathroom tissue. The man (Peters) has turned songbird for a nakedly corrupt, colossally dishonest, hopelessly cartoonish reprobate.
6ft not there at all nah those people worry nah…alas maybe covid love us so stay close people stay close covid will not choose kill it will treat allu better than the rest more gentle u know..yes Mr Peters
Mr. Skerrit’s misguided policies have badly maimed the economy; seriously bruised agriculture; displaced the ten of national birds; proliferated corruption; stoked political tribalism; devastated the once vibrant and thriving middle class and besmirched the country’s pristine image. In addition to these abnormalities, Mr. Skerrit harbors a depraved indifference for the truth. Despite this dubious record, Mr. Peters chose to put this abysmal ‘leader’ on a pedestal. Money and position often times render some people’s conscience useless.
This pathetic soul, Mr. Peters, takes the Covid 19 pandemic and has completely distorted the response to it to make Mr. Sherrit seem like a genius. How supposedly intelligent men could turn themselves into colossal idiots to create a specific narrative is astonishingly baffling. You see, even though there were hundreds of persons around he was talking to an audience of one (1).
Every time Skerrit’s surrogates and enablers speak in public HYPERBOLE rules the day.
I am sure I saw one of the so called graduates in PMH yesterday in student uniform. What majee all you doing with people non?
Did the writer say that the ceremony was held amid the global pandemic? By looking at the pictures, one will not be able to tell that. Very irresponsible behavior on the part of all.
What now? Either a government job or nothing?
Doctor Peters, we have so many graduates from top universities around the world including UWI, which is in the top 4 % percent of the best universities worldwide. Are not these people ” Dominica’s Intellectual wealth”? Dr. Peters Let get CAPE at DSC so our students can compete tan!!!!!
MAKE OUR STUDENTS BE ABLE TO COMPETE
Thank you educationist. The DSC is the only College in the Commonwealth Caribbean that does not do the Caribbean A Level exams as part of its general courses and you are right in that this has held back students here. This is all because, for years, Dr. Peters has been hell bent on turning the college into some imitation second rate US institution.
The associate degrees are part of this move. But associate degrees are not recognized in the general university world outside of selected basic colleges in the US which will accept them. A first degree from these colleges such as Monroe etc. are not recognized for British and other high level international scholarships that are available to Dominica such as Chevening UK etc. DSC is short-changing their students by trying to “Yank” their style but providing no substance in comparison to other similar OECS institutions.
Mr. Peters! seems like you are the only one who knows about Covid19 in Dominica. what nonsense are you instilling in the young peoples minds? Tell us how you fight the covid19 pandemic in Dominica, when cases are rising. Mr. Peters the covid19 pandemic is over nah? How much devastation did the global pandemic caused in Dominica Peters? Not one person was hospitalized. We all would be very happy if it was so. You talk like covid19 is like a hurricane that passes through an Island within a few hours, and we survived it.