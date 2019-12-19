Young Dominican music producers now gold certified

Music producers, Savion Augustine and Khenaan Taylor, are the first Dominican producers to receive Gold from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for the album “I AM YOU” by artist YNW Melly.

They produced the song ‘Home Invasion’ which is number 14 on the album alongside producer Rashad Simmons better known as Yung Shad.

The album was certified Gold on December 12th, 2019 after receiving 500 thousand streams which is the criterion for Gold certification.

The young men described their Gold certification award as a big achievement.

“I couldn’t even believe it. That is such a big accomplishment because we’re the first ones in Dominica to go Gold and for our age that is a big accomplishment,” Taylor stated.

The collaboration came through Rashad Simmons who is also a producer on the album. The beat was sent to Simmons and, according to the producers, after much deliberation, the beat was used for the song “Home Invasion.”

RIAA’s historic Gold® & Platinum® Program defines success in the recorded music industry. Originally conceived to honour artists and track sound recording sales, Gold & Platinum Awards have come to stand as a benchmark of success for any artist—whether they’ve just released their first song or Greatest Hits album.

The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) is the trade organization that supports and promotes the creative and financial vitality of the major music companies. Its members comprise the most vibrant record industry in the world, investing in great artists to help them reach their potential and connect to their fans. Nearly 85% of all legitimate recorded music produced and sold in the United States is created, manufactured or distributed by RIAA members.

The RIAA works to protect the intellectual property and First Amendments Rights of artist and music labels; conduct consumer, industry and technical research; and monitor and review state federal laws, regulations and policies.

RIAA also certifies Gold®, Platinum®, Multi-Platinum, Diamond and Los Premios De Oro Y Platino sales and streaming awards under the following criteria:

500,000 units: Gold album

1,000,000 units: Platinum album

2,000,000+ units: Multi-Platinum album

10,000,000 units: Diamond album