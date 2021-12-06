Young woman of Dominican heritage is Antigua’s latest murder victim

A young woman with Dominican parentage has been murdered in Antigua and Barbuda.

The body of 25-year-old Neltah Telemaque; whose father Glade Telemaque is Dominican; was found by a livestock farmer who was attending to his animals at a dump site on Sunday.

Police say the young woman, whose body seemed to bear multiple wounds, was reported missing Friday

Her father, Glade Telemaque who is originally from Wesley in Dominica, described his daughter as a quiet individual who was not known to be in conflict with anyone.

“She was a very quiet person. Anybody that knows her, even a neighbour that we not talking to for years, comes to me crying and say ‘Oh God, that could not be Neltah, that is impossible’, because she knows Neltah is a quiet person. She is not in anything with anybody, so she knows that is impossible for somebody to get up and do something like that,” he told reporters in Antigua at the scene yesterday.

Kevin Samuel of All Saints, a village in Antigua, surrendered himself at St. John’s Police Station around 2 pm yesterday after the police issued a wanted bulletin instructing him to turn himself in at any police station without delay.

The police believe that Samuel has useful information which can assist them in their ongoing investigation.