Youth-owned enterprise, WePlanet Inc., envisions creation of environmentally conscious Caribbean

Dominica’s new emergent social enterprise, WePlanet Inc., is utilizing its founders’ abilities in information technology, computer science and business to promote and reward individuals for adopting tiny eco-friendly decisions to create a climate-resilient Caribbean community.

With the help of Optimum Legal, the organization was formally registered as a non-profit organization on March 8th, 2022. A team of five young female co-founders namely Christianna Paul, Kyanna Dyer, Kyra Edwards, Mhea Bardouille, and ZebadiJah Maxwell recently celebrated this success on International Women’s Day.

After attending the Caribbean Science Foundation Coding Workshop in 2020, the WePlanet Inc. team decided to work together to make their project concept a reality. They were named a semi-finalist in the 2021 Technovation Girls – a global competition for girls in STEM – as well as finalists in the 2021 Global Environmental Education Partnership (GEEP) Youth Innovation Challenge, winner of the OECS Island Ideas Challenge, and recipient of the Dominica Youth Business Trust’s Social Enterprise Incubator Grant.

“WePlanet Inc.’s vision is to create a Caribbean community that is encouraged to be environmentally conscious by participating in daily eco-friendly activities, which leads to climate resiliency and a cleaner environment for all. One of the key objectives of the Social Enterprise is to foster environmental consciousness amongst persons in the Dominica and the Caribbean by extension,” the team stated in a press release.

The team achieves this objective by creating innovative solutions to encourage all sectors to be more environmentally conscious and make small but positive changes in their daily lives. One of these solutions is the creation of a mobile application to encourage and reward citizens for living eco-friendly lifestyles.

The functionalities of the mobile app are specially curated to motivate, educate and encourage everyone, including businesses in the private sector to implement eco-friendly strategies and choices. App users earn points and are rewarded for doing simple actions such as shopping with a reusable bag instead of disposable plastics, buying an eco-friendly product and even participating in the App’s Eco-Challenges.

The beta version of the mobile app is presently being tested. The public is urged to download the app (through the web at ‘weplanet.app‘) and provide constructive input when appropriate. Eco-Partners and Eco-Sponsors from the private and public sectors are invited to join the WePlanet family. On June 4, 2022, in honor of “World Environment Day,” WePlanet Inc. will formally deploy all functionalities of the mobile application to the general public.

“WePlanet’s mission is to protect and improve the natural environment in the Caribbean for present and future generations by making small positive changes in our lives; so expect us to do just that. The success of this non-profit relies a lot on collaboration, especially within the business community, as tackling a problem as big as Climate Change is not a one-woman or man show. We look forward to providing action-oriented solutions and making a positive impact in our region,” Paul said.

Overall, WePlanet Inc. acts on its motto, “Small Actions, Big Change”; the company believes that consistent small actions will lead to big changes, if we all play our part. One way the company will encourage and ensure as many people as possible take part in eco-friendly activities is by using its incentive-based model to reward those who make eco-friendly choices.

Individuals interested in learning more about WePlanet Inc. or how to partner with this organization are asked to visit WePlanet’s Facebook page or website for more information (@weplanet767 or weplanet767.org).