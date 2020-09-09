Youths showcasing Dominica’s culture

A group of young men who have branded themselves as Young Skilled Musicians (YSM) persists in keeping Dominica’s culture alive even through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The drummers, who are seen and heard throughout the streets of Roseau occasionally, said the formation of their group was prompted by their love for the art form.
“We want to show people that with all that is going on, we still have our culture in Dominica so we took it to the streets. We love drumming and we love our culture so we want to promote both” a member of the group told Dominica News Online.
With the age of members ranging from 9-20, the member pointed out that the public will be getting fewer glimpses of the group as they will be engaged in study with the reopening of schools.
“We typically come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday but we are taking a break till October 1 because of school.”
The drummer also encouraged other youths to join them in not only promoting but developing the art here in Dominica.
6 Comments
That’s awesome. Really enjoyed their drumming whenever I walked around town. Great initiative young men.
I encourage people, if you passing and you have some change in your pocket, or a loose $20, just drop it off for them. Encourage the youth when they do positive things.
Well done young men, stay focus and positive.
Saw these young men in Roseau the other day. I got goosebumps. That is the spirit we need to encourage our young musicians. Few years ago i remember jazz used to be played live in some street corners in the evening. that was short lived. I believe our musicians need to come out more. Everything cannot be organised for you. Big up to these young men with the drums. Awesomeness.
I love this effort by the youth. It is heartening to see them engaged in something creative and positive instead of destructive behaviour. I congratulate them on their skill and wish them every success in their school studies. Their drumming also brings an air of celebration and life to the city of Roseau. I do hope the cultural division has taken note to recognize the group for their initiative.
Wo, this great. Players of Instruments Shall Be There. Keep up the good works boys.