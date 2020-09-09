Youths showcasing Dominica’s culture

A group of young men who have branded themselves as Young Skilled Musicians (YSM) persists in keeping Dominica’s culture alive even through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drummers, who are seen and heard throughout the streets of Roseau occasionally, said the formation of their group was prompted by their love for the art form.

“We want to show people that with all that is going on, we still have our culture in Dominica so we took it to the streets. We love drumming and we love our culture so we want to promote both” a member of the group told Dominica News Online.

With the age of members ranging from 9-20, the member pointed out that the public will be getting fewer glimpses of the group as they will be engaged in study with the reopening of schools.

“We typically come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday but we are taking a break till October 1 because of school.”

The drummer also encouraged other youths to join them in not only promoting but developing the art here in Dominica.