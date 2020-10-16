Zòwèy a tè (ear to the ground): Court ruling on 2019 elections

In our new “Vox Pop” feature DNO goes to the everyday person to find out their views on headlines or topics in the news. Vox pop is a shortened form of Vox Populi which means voice of the people.
In today’s Zòwèy a tè (ear to the ground). We will look at a recent court decision regarding the 2019 election.
The United Workers Party (UWP) has failed for the third time, to find favour with obtain redress from the Court for challenging the results of general elections in Dominica.
Earlier this week, all ten petitions challenging the December 6, 2019, general election were struck out from the court by Grenada-based High Court Judge, Raulston Glasgow. The party was also ordered to pay the sum of $5000.00.
Though the Leader of the Party, Lennox Linton has since stated the matter is being reviewed by their Attorney’s to determine their next course of action, Dominica News Online (DNO) sought the public’s view on whether the UWP should appeal the matter or accept defeat.
Here are some of the views we were captured:
Colin “Kongo” Mead (Bath Estate)– “Those man should just accept defeat. The court decision is the court decision and they should just move on with that politics thing.”
Tina (Castle Comfort)- “If the option is available to them and they are not satisfied with the Judges decision then I certainly believe they should try their luck at a higher Court.”
Matthew (Atkinson)- “These people are being sore losers. If Dominican wanted UWP in power they would have voted for them at the polls in December. Linton and his party need to come up with a new way of appealing to the people rather than all this corruption talk. Any right thinking person could see they didn’t have a case to bring to the court.”
Rosie (Point Michel)- “No I don’t think they should appeal the matter. In the first place, they shouldn’t have even brought this matter to court. We all know who controls everything in Dominica – that’s Skerrit – therefore, we will never get justice. Some will argue that it was a Judge outside of Dominica, but money talks, there’s no telling what these evil men will do to remain in power. So to the membership of the UWP, I would encourage them to let go and let God. When the time is right, he will deal with Skerrit and his evil men.”
Alvin (St. Joseph) – “This Judge, Justice Glasgow, you have done Dominica and Dominicans a grave injustice and he is a perfect example of abuse of power just like Skerrit. I would certainly advise the UWP to appeal the matter because that $5000.00 not sitting right with me as their supporter. I don’t care about the election results because some Dominicans voted for these people knowing all their wrong doings but I want them to appeal it just to get a different verdict for the $5000.00.”
Samantha (Anse De Mai) – ” I blame the UWP for the outcome at the polls in 2019 so I don’t see why they are going to court now. They saying no election without electoral reform then went ahead and participated so they should accept defeat and move on.”
James (Marigot): “Not only should they appeal the matter but we the people should hit the streets and let our voices be heard. We sit back and accept all nonsense waiting for one group of people to bring change for us. The people who fought to save this country are rolling in their graves of this new approach we have taken on.”
Observer Man (Zion) – ” I don’t think it will make a difference. All these Judges are connected to the leaders of the region so they will never overturn an election result. So best they don’t waste their time.”
Trisha (Mahaut): “They should appeal. By doing that they will show they do not agree to the results and in turn that will stand as grounds on questioning the 2019 elections. Forever in the fight for a better Dominica.”
Junior (Canefield)- “Like it or not, the Dominican people have spoken and UWP needs to give it a rest and find common grounds to work together to build a better country.”
Valerie ( Wesley)- “If we had a fair justice system throughout the region I would say yes, appeal the matter but I am pretty sure it may very well be the same outcome.”
Beniot- “There should have been no elections in Dominica without electoral reform because it would have always been an unfair playing field. Workers chose to take part in DLP unfair elections knowing they would lose, and now expect a corrupt judiciary to reverse it? They walked into that madness so they should just move on and seek new strategies.”
Hand Bag (Grand Bay)- “I think they should appeal the matter because I see that as a plot by the Judge and it’s like he already had his mind made up. How can you just dismiss everything and the party presented solid evidence that everyone in Dominica know of. Everybody in Dominica know of someone who was paid to vote or given something to vote so mister did not go according to law when he give that ruling so UWP should appeal and bring the matter to a bigger court. That election was not free or fair and we, the people, need justice for that.”
Daniel (St. Joseph)- “Yes I think they should appeal the matter and show their supporters they don’t just give up and accept defeat in such times. The irregularities were too blatant for any right thinking and honest Judge to throw out a matter.”
It matters not where the judges came from as long as the verdict is not in favour of the uwp there is some collusion. They are bought or corrupt. Imagine five white blue eye judges at the Privy council found Linton guilty for not speaking the truth for that they were castigated by his supporters. Skerrit would have to break the bank to buy these judges
I am asking IBO SMART,and all the other overeducated UWP doctors.IF SKERRIT IS SO CORRUPT,why is the international community pouring money into Dominica?If the judges and court system is so CORRUPT,why is UWP always going to court?
It seems that most Dominicans on the ground do not agree with the government, mmmmm.
@Channel1
Well said Channel1. You post is a true reflection of the person you are–erudite, analytical, insightful and eminently educated.
Well well well Dominican people is it not funny everyone else is corrupted except the U WP, Judges that have no axe to grind is corrupted because Skeritt paid him. You guys are sore losers, Skeritt has money papa. The whole Caribbean leaders are corrupted except Linton and his part bravo Dominicans you guys see how stupid you sound.Look at how much mischief burning tyres, blocking roads carry on all the evil you wish for others cone back o you. If the government is corrupted them let God deal with them, let us hope that evil don’t befall you guys that wish evil for others.
The bible says words have powers to perform, in other words lying and wicked tongues are dealt with by God. There is no where in the bible that it says dish out your own punishment. Each and every Dominicans are lawyers.
CORRUPTION impoverishes a country. This is precisely what has severely retarded progress in Dominica. Twenty (20) years ago the people voted for SERVANT LEADERSHIP but today they’ve got a STUBBORN and CORRUPT DICTATORSHIP masquerading as a DEMOCRACY.
Unless and until there is TRANSPARENCY, ACCOUNTABILITY and INTEGRITY in government, the country will continue on a downward trajectory. Unless and until the masses stand in unison and demand an equitable distribution of the country’s resources, Dominica will continue to slide towards the abyss.
The people have the power to effect meaningful and long lasting positive changes if they are prepared to make the necessary personal and collective sacrifices as nothing good comes easily.
Rise people and assert your inalienable rights to a fair share of the resources of this land that your forebears toiled and died for.
IBO SMART,in 2014 UWP got 17,587 votes.In 2019 the got 16,424 votes,if I am as smart as you the difference is 1,163.The UWP lost 1,163 votes in the 2019 election.In the 2019 election the DLP got 222 more votes than in 2014.According to Linton 8,000 came to vote DLP.DASPA told the world,Linton was giving FALSE INFORMATIO.In the 2019 election the ELECTION OBSERVERS said “the election was FREE and FAIR and REFLECTED THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE”.By people they mean the 18-3 majority.
All CORRUPTION is temporary and all corrupt leaders eventually fall out of public favor into oblivion.
Skerrit is an illegal squatter in the office of the prime minister. He got there through skullduggery, manipulation and flaunting of the electoral laws. Nothing that is built by nefarious and unscrupulous means can stand the test of time.
The good Lord doesn’t like ugly. A lot of ugliness was perpetrated during the last general elections by the recalcitrant immoral leader and his submissive minions .
No evil goes unpunished and Dr.² Skerrit will fall spectacularly from his high perch.
The country needs electoral and constitutional reforms earliest. The reforms should include set dates for elections as no one should have an advantage of carrying around the election date in his back pocket. Campaign Finance Reform and term limits for the prime minister should be included.
Let us use the basics we all should agree on. Ampathey. A runner does not care how he won a race, even if he had to take a short cut,he wants to pass the winning post first. Mr. Lin has lost four straight general election to Skerrit.Mr. Lin should say to his party,I have tried and i think someone else in the party should take over my tactics do not bring fruits.Instead stay there and take your blows,next time if he cannot feel Skerrit will use a sledge hammer on him. Mr. Lin should stood down as leader for UWP.AMEN.
A Judge said in my presence that judges in the region are disinclined to bring judgement against a sitting Government. I saw him again at the Garraway Hotel some time after the dual citizenship matter with Skerrit and he said did I not tell you???
How about the money and land that gone missing? We want to know!!!!
Some may say we need self determination but with the level of corruption so rampant between the politicians and the justice system,we should have stayed with the prevey council. Some may see it differently but my opinion is we are not ready for self determination,in 41 years of independence the country have reduced itself to beggars status and corruption.All manufacturing dead all productive institutions destroyed not even library you have available to people for research or just the basic use of books.The plan is to keep the people dumd down and rob them blind,because a lack of education you lack the ability to be rational and self determined.
The problem we have in Dominica is very serious and I don’t see no immediate end to it. Here is what I see happening and I hope DNO does not dump my opinion.
I compare our problem in Dominica to that of a thief that was caught stealing for the first time and when a report was made at the police station, instead of investigating the matter the police armed the thief with a gun ( the french passport for example). Then that thief was caught a second time and a report was again made but instead of investigating the matter the police, lawyers and the judiciary armed the thief with a more powerful gun and surrounded the thief with armed guards to protect him while he steals (no law no constitution). So yesterday the thief stole more and was caught but the foreign judge told the police not to investigate and then armed the thief with very powerful weapons of war and soldiers and told the one that reported the thief to go to get the thief and and bring him to the police. Boy that’s DA
You know the world is coming to an end when persons such as this Matthew fella from Atkinson will say forget all this corruption talk and find a new way to appeal to people.
Is this guy joking? Is that the mindset of people today? Forget about blatant wrongdoing in government?
Don’t these type of persons realize that corruption is the biggest obstacle to a country moving forward?
…smh…………..
Lennox should never have agreed to contest the election after having stated clearly that there would be no election without electoral reform. However, taking the matter to court is the only next logical and legal way to challenge the results of what every blind person could have seen was going to be a rigged process. I believe that to challenge 10 constituencies is a bit much. It would have been better if a much smaller number of constituencies say three, were challenge and solid evidence put forth to satisfy that these were unfair results. It would have given Credence to the view that Skerritt and his party are corrupt and that would have helped turn the tide against a government which loses in court and proven to be corrupt. They would have challenged the court’s decision but the image of the leader and the party would have been dented, making it easier to sway public opinion in future elections. Even if there were irregularities, they have to be proven in court.
First, let me complement DNO for going on the block to get the views of ordinary Dominicans. Secondly, I took time to read all the views expressed and they all made sense. As for me, though I believe appealing the case will not change the outcome since it is clear that all the Caribbean judges and what we call our highest court is pro government and Tony and Alibaba have all of them in their wallet, I firmly believe that UWP should appeal the case so the world could see that thievery is legal in Dominica, and like we see in Venezuela, our Caribbean judges are there to protect the corruption of very corrupt leaders like Roosevelt Alibaba
Brilliant new feature, DNO. So wonderful to read the different points of view. Dominicans are generally great people and the responses show that they have been staying abreast of the news and have formed strong opinions either for or against the decision.
We need electoral reform. This matter is not about UWP or DLP. The political parties have all practiced some type of treating, assisting voters to vote, etc on varying scales. It’s just that DLP did it at the next and glaring level making it difficult to compete and raising the flag high on campaign financing.
But UWP will have to prove that the irregularities they have recorded and witnessed during the 2019 elections will surely add up to votes missing to win the constituencies. It cannot be that the constituencies they won were the only legit constituencies.
WE need electoral reform. Let us focus on that in all its details.
@Brilliant, The Labour government wants electoral reform but those wicked haters lazy so-called Workers useless clowns would not know what to do with it when the government is ready to pass it they would all seat in the house like zombies years later they would start crying out again we want electoral reform, circus and culture clowns 🤡
Why not appeal UWP. Have money to spend the next time the fine will be $20.000 Advise Linton to appeal I think he should.
Some people think that magistrates and judges should not be criticized. They think that these people are perfect beings. Perfection is for God not man. To err is human. These judges have their biases and prejudices like all of us. They are fallible like all other human beings.
They deserve our praise when they apply the law without fear or favor. They also deserve our collective scorn when they engage in political shenanigans.
@Ibo France – I can never understand why elements out there attempt to paint judges & magistrates as ‘perfect’ beings who shouldn’t be criticized. It’s almost as if something out there wants to install into the mind of the common man a sense of aura & infallibility about these lawyers. It appears ‘cultish’ to me. These lawyers are human beings prone to error despite their ‘studies’ of the law.
More & more we are seeing that law these days is no longer about wrong and right but rather about who is able to best exploit technicalities & loopholes in the law to win a case.
I once heard somewhere that the reason why laws remain written with such complicated phraseology is to ensure that lawyers have jobs because if laws were ‘translated’ into ‘simpler’ English, anyone who can read would be able to go through the law and understand & apply it for themselves.
DNO let me be the first to applaud for this new initiative. The voice of the people is the voice of God. I like hearing from ordinary people for many times we have extraordinary opinions and ideas.
99.9% of the times the courts in the Eastern Caribbean rule in favor of the ruling political party. I have zero confidence in our justice system to render fair judgments especially in cases brought against these corrupt governments.
I understand that some of these judges are overly ambitious and would want to sit on the OECS Supreme Court. The prime ministers have to all agree for a judge to be appointed to this court. Therefore the high court judges don’t want to ruffle any features. They wish to curry favor with these corrupt political misleaders. That’s the unvarnished TRUTH.
Sorry, Ibo France, I really try to leave your comments alone but sometimes I don’t have a choice, being part of this comment board. Now here is your “word” above: “The voice of the people is the voice of God”. So whose voice was spoken at the December 2019 election, of which, the result was 18-21 in favor of the ruling government?
Sir Rosevelt Skerrit went back to his Chair as the Primary Leader of his governing body, whose voice commanded the people of Dominica to allow this, if “the voice of the people is the voice of God”, a statement that I endorse?
Ibo France God will always be the Great Conquerer on Earth, through His chosen medium, even a donkey!
It is good that you acknowledged “the voice of the people is the voice of God” a voice which said Prime Minister Rosevelt Skerrit and his governing body will go back to Parliament with an 18-3 seat victory. If you don’t want me to tell you whose voice was the 3-seat group, be quiet
And one more thing. As a person who is spiritually sensitive, always communicating with God, guided by His Holy Spirit in me, I have asked Him time and again: If PM Skerrit was the evil man whom his enemies profess him to be, why does He allow him to remain in Leadership of the people, for up to 3 times in a row?
The night before the 4th general election in December, I got the same answer from God. I ask Him what is the reason PM Skerrit would not return to his seat after that election? And as usual, I answer me from my conscience; He said to me: “Your Prime Minister has done nothing wrong against Me; he will go back to his seat after the election.
You will never imagine what went through me when I read from DNO’s headline: “Breaking News”, reporting that DLP had won the general election; the 18-3 victory had me way up on cloud nine.
Yes, man! “The voice of the people is the voice of God” And the people spoke December 6, 2019–definitely!
Elizabeth, this reference statement above is deceitfullness Nonsensical. He may not be evil but has betrayed us.
It’s just like Judas who betrayed Jesus and e people of Israel. He has paid for his ignorance, and those who blindly support him Andy this failed incompetent Questionable Labour government. They have failed us big time.
We need that change ASAP and we welcome our Decent trusted committed UWP Leader Hon. Lennox Linton and his trusted competent formidable, Decent UWP Team. In absence of this we, our people and our Dominica will go deeper into poverty and begging and corruption.
We are already there, ably supported by Skerrit’s Devious, blind acolytes. They praise Skerrit and abandoned the Decent job expected from a leader who has failed our people, our government and Governance. This L’abour Pappyshow false, Incompetent Labour government must get the hell out of our government and our Dominica. Skerrit must Go.
Sir Roosevelt Skerrit my foot. Elizabeth your comments goes by absolutely nowhere and does absolutely nothing to offer our people to comprehend that bigger picture of our government and its incompetent failed leadership. We within the service know well of the Immaturity and Incompetence of this failed incompetent Questionable inmature Skerrit. Our people have struggled over 20 years under this Failed Fake Questionable Labour government lead by this failed incompetent Questionable inmature Skerrit. it’s an obvious matter of Immaturity and focus and lacks the knowledge of Socioeconomic development, no wonder our Dominica and our people are in n this state of poverty, begging and corruption.
We seriously need competent professional trustworthy reliable people to run our government. We must now make failed incompetent Skerrit run out of our government. He has failed us Big time.
We need change and we welcome and trust UWP under distinguished commited Hon. Linton and his UWP Team…