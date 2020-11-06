Zòwèy a tè (ear to the ground): ‘Make more children’

A recent call by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, to citizens of Dominica to be fruitful and multiply has generated much discussion.
In his weekly show, Anou Palay, the Prime Minister appealed to Dominicans as he is of the view that the country is underpopulated due to a decline in birthrates.
“I need more than 40,000 people in Dominica, “ the Prime Minister said, adding. “I am concerned about this one child, one child that we have per home in Dominica. Back in the days when we had no road, no schools…people were making 17 children and you have big people now with one child in the house and they have a big house. We have to fix that.”
Many took to social media to express their views on the Prime Minister’s statement.
Dominica News Online (DNO) went out into the streets to gauge the public’s pulse 0n this matter.
A number of people were randomly approached and here are some of the responses from those who were willing to speak to us.
Jay (Grand Fond): “Corona virus is spreading like wild fire. Since it came out in April some people have been without jobs or have lost the additional income they have been earning. The PM is yet to address that but he coming like a fool and telling people to make more babies. How about properly taking care of the 60 thousand plus citizens that’s left on island and increasing our source of income then we would feel more inclined to have more babies. But we have the lowest minimum wage in the Caribbean and you telling us to make more babies. Foolish statement. ”
Robin (Marigot): “The PM is the wealthiest man in Dominica, he and His Excellency Charles Savarin. They both have less than 5 children. How about they start making and leave us the poor people alone.”
Magleene (Sourfiere): “The Prime Minister is certainly right, compared to other Caribbean countries whose country isn’t as large as ours we are highly under populated. Especially given that the fact vast majority of our citizens are Catholics, who are pro-life (meaning they don’t support abortion. ) So I also believe that its also up to the Bishop and priest to also push this message at our churches.”
Spy (Belfast): Skerro that have the money; he and his ministers that should be making more children.”
Nathalie (Salisbury): “ It is true that persons are not making as many children as before, but I do think that we do have a high number of birth rates here in Dominica. I think we also need to look into migration. Because while person can be encouraged to have more children, to increase the population, if the economy is not beneficial to them eventually a mother of 10 might want to leave or send the children away to what they may see as greener pasture. So yes we need more people, but we need a better economy first.”
Hilda ( Bense): “The Prime Minister can’t be calling for an increase in population and at the same time be deporting all the Haitians. In countries like America where they have millions of people, that is because a high percentage is immigrants. There is no way our population is going to increase only by Dominicans. We need the help of outsiders. ”
Truth (Roseau): “ Yes we need more people in the country but those pharmacies and doctors need to stop what they doing first for our population to grow. Time like before when a woman get pregnant she didn’t have much options but in this modern world , too many women going against the creator.”
Simon (Portsmouth): The prime Minister cannot even handle what he have there but he calling for more. When he get fourty thousand more frustrated youths who live in a country which has nothing to offer and they turn on him, I hope he can handle that.”
Jason (Kingshill): “I think our population need to increase but we have thousands of people outside of Dominica. The PM should be calling on people to come home too. Increase our population as opposed to calling on the little we have here to increase our population.”
Williams (Canefield): “He is right, we need more people. With more people comes new idea. Right now a person would be skeptical to open a business in a small community because they would think that there isn’t enough people to support, but if we increase the number of persons in a community then someone would be more inclined to open up more stores or shops or even supermarket.”
i’m all for this way back in the 80s i’m always saying we need more people look at barbados 287.025 for a very very small island time to fix this.
A lot more than 40000 the prime minister was being generous. More likely 100000 is needed ,if you look at other Caribbean islands 🏝 and see there population take Barbados 🇧🇧 st 🇱🇨 Antigua 🇦🇬. Population over 200000.lister we have a group of guys that are willing to assist in this project if needed. .
Why is this a political issue? Have been saying for sometime that our current population is not sufficient to sustain the nation. My only disappointment is that the Prime Minister was so casual. It should be said more directly and seriously, and be accompanied with a program to boost the population. In fact, we are so late that sustain immigration measures are warranted. Must bring in 20,000 people in the next decade…..Africans, Haitians, Europeans and Asians.
People cannot afford to have more than what they can bare. I see people at the red clinic with al their children like is a cresh. Is still he the poor people have to run to to buy food for the children, diapers, pa school fee buy uniform and books. when i was coming up my parents wasnt rich but they made it happen even if is hand me downs and used books. poorer classmates same thing. children worked hard for scholrships and bursary to make sure went ahead. now is just hand outs. easily. any decent well thinking person will not make children in hard financial economic times if they cannot afford it. people can barely feed themselves with the high cost of living. When last was a census done? how many people do we have in dominica? what is our productive workforce like? what is unemployment really? we do not even know if we coming or going.
no comment because they are already at it.lord you made men to your image and likeness preserved us
i think this topic is so misleading, why has the demographics of Dominica not brought to light, the things that influence population growth and decline. what is our birth rate and death rate? what is the migration statistics? what about the unemployment rate? poverty rate? the minimum wage? what about the general rate of growth in the economy? those are things which greatly affect population growth, so why are they not being discussed? why is it that we as the largest of the OECS islands, has the smallest population per capita? is it that there really is a birth rate issue or migration issue? DNO i think apart from persons opinion, you are doing a very poor job at reporting the issues, where is the Dominican context and why is it not being discussed? just really poor reporting.
If we are short of people I would suggest the PM encourages the new Dominican citizens he sold passports to, come and live here. Buying a passport is not cheap so these Dominicans are not poor people and would boost our economy. At the last count I heard there are more than 13,000 of these wealthy Dominicans.
dats y he give all the apartments to d young girls so dey can go an make old head an make children …
If Dominica is so poor and things are so bad why don’t people have more children? I thought that’s what happens in poverty, one of our biggest issue is that of easy access to migrate unlike the Haitians based on our standing. With that said we are treated almost like Haitians in the countries we migrate to because of our famous history of doing so even before our so called independence.
The only problem i have with that is Dominican men don’t stand up and take responsibility. They have children all over the place and don’t support them that live the young women to take care of the child on their own and many of them the little job they have can hardly buy food clothes and pay bills. But at the end of the day they come back and the woman accept them sleep with them have another child. And that goes on the child is carrying the mother’s last name, There should be more tough laws on child support you don’t pay you go to prison if you own a house or a car even a job government should do something to make sure that woman don’t raise a child alone unless if the father is dead.
good gesture but sadly, men cannot get pregnant .words words with no action, the men are all in prison and if need the population to increase, release the men from prison. that would be a start .
Is this man out of his mind? What a inconsiderate thing to say, your insensitive comments are insulting, coming from the richest man in the country. Look at the the dismal state of this country. The population is declining because the bleak economic state of this country and I don’t see any sign of it changing. People are leaving because there is nothing in this country that would make a person that can leave decided to stay, people are leaving because it’s hard to live let alone raise children, are you kidding me Mr PM? I get it, you want them to continue to beg you for your monthly handouts but that isn’t enough to raise a more than one child.
All other Caribbean countries populations are growing but DA just dere, in fact declining. Ask yourself why, Mr PM.
Unbelievable..
Mr. Skerrit has too much idle time on his hand. This guy has to be facetious with such ridiculous nonsense. There are many thousands of Dominicans living in the diaspora. Due to the low standard of living, the high unemployment, the hyper-partisan politics, the victimization and the intense sense of hopelessness, these sons and daughters of the soil have chosen to lift anchor and emigrate to more fertile fishing grounds.
Why doesn’t Mr. Skerrit lead by example? He should impregnate Melissa many more times until he arrives at seventeen (17)children, a number he has alluded to.
He is making a argument to import more Chinese and them deep pocket people he sold Dominicans sovereignty to.When they all come in We will be second class citizens in our own country.
Just maybe if he and his cabal would STOP paying a certain doctor to wash away all the unborn as ALLEGED then we would have long surpassed the 40 thousand he is looking for now. I can assure you that every other young lady working a government job in Dca would have been a mother by now.
Dumb dumb double doctorate dude thinks that the only way to increase the population is by women making more babies. He is sending Haitians away rather than giving those here illegally a path to become citizens. He can also offer incentives for more people from Haiti and other places to come and be citizens. This guy doesn’t realize that long ago when healthcare was not what it is today, a woman had to have more babies because the infant mortality rate was very high. Now with modern healthcare less babies die before adulthood so less babies are needed per family. Someone with a hard earned genuine PhD would not talk such nonsense.
Dominica is the only country in the world that the population is shrinking.
Some of the reasons are:
Things are tight in the country, economically
Contraceptives got expensive and because of that, the people are having less sex..
If a woman gets pregnant, she goes to the butcher’s office.
So our population can increase if we can take care of the babies, balance the flow of the money by creating more jobs Skerro..
