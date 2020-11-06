Zòwèy a tè (ear to the ground): ‘Make more children’

A recent call by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, to citizens of Dominica to be fruitful and multiply has generated much discussion.

In his weekly show, Anou Palay, the Prime Minister appealed to Dominicans as he is of the view that the country is underpopulated due to a decline in birthrates.

“I need more than 40,000 people in Dominica, “ the Prime Minister said, adding. “I am concerned about this one child, one child that we have per home in Dominica. Back in the days when we had no road, no schools…people were making 17 children and you have big people now with one child in the house and they have a big house. We have to fix that.”

Many took to social media to express their views on the Prime Minister’s statement.

Dominica News Online (DNO) went out into the streets to gauge the public’s pulse 0n this matter.

A number of people were randomly approached and here are some of the responses from those who were willing to speak to us.

Jay (Grand Fond): “Corona virus is spreading like wild fire. Since it came out in April some people have been without jobs or have lost the additional income they have been earning. The PM is yet to address that but he coming like a fool and telling people to make more babies. How about properly taking care of the 60 thousand plus citizens that’s left on island and increasing our source of income then we would feel more inclined to have more babies. But we have the lowest minimum wage in the Caribbean and you telling us to make more babies. Foolish statement. ”

Robin (Marigot): “The PM is the wealthiest man in Dominica, he and His Excellency Charles Savarin. They both have less than 5 children. How about they start making and leave us the poor people alone.”

Magleene (Sourfiere): “The Prime Minister is certainly right, compared to other Caribbean countries whose country isn’t as large as ours we are highly under populated. Especially given that the fact vast majority of our citizens are Catholics, who are pro-life (meaning they don’t support abortion. ) So I also believe that its also up to the Bishop and priest to also push this message at our churches.”

Spy (Belfast): Skerro that have the money; he and his ministers that should be making more children.”

Nathalie (Salisbury): “ It is true that persons are not making as many children as before, but I do think that we do have a high number of birth rates here in Dominica. I think we also need to look into migration. Because while person can be encouraged to have more children, to increase the population, if the economy is not beneficial to them eventually a mother of 10 might want to leave or send the children away to what they may see as greener pasture. So yes we need more people, but we need a better economy first.”

Hilda ( Bense): “The Prime Minister can’t be calling for an increase in population and at the same time be deporting all the Haitians. In countries like America where they have millions of people, that is because a high percentage is immigrants. There is no way our population is going to increase only by Dominicans. We need the help of outsiders. ”

Truth (Roseau): “ Yes we need more people in the country but those pharmacies and doctors need to stop what they doing first for our population to grow. Time like before when a woman get pregnant she didn’t have much options but in this modern world , too many women going against the creator.”

Simon (Portsmouth): The prime Minister cannot even handle what he have there but he calling for more. When he get fourty thousand more frustrated youths who live in a country which has nothing to offer and they turn on him, I hope he can handle that.”

Jason (Kingshill): “I think our population need to increase but we have thousands of people outside of Dominica. The PM should be calling on people to come home too. Increase our population as opposed to calling on the little we have here to increase our population.”

Williams (Canefield): “He is right, we need more people. With more people comes new idea. Right now a person would be skeptical to open a business in a small community because they would think that there isn’t enough people to support, but if we increase the number of persons in a community then someone would be more inclined to open up more stores or shops or even supermarket.”