Zòwèy a tè (ear to the ground): With Carnival 2021cancelled, should Carnival Monday and Tuesday be public holidays?

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Dominica has announced the cancellation of Carnival 2021.

Public reaction to this decision has been mixed but the main question emerging is, will there be a revocation of the two scheduled public holidays of Carnival Monday and Tuesday which will fall on the 15th and 16th of February, next year.

It must be noted that according to the Public Holidays Act of 1907 which has since been amended several times, the President has the power to amend the schedule and the Act specifically provides that the President can order “that in a particular year any of the days specified in the schedule shall not be a public holiday”

Against this background, Dominica News Online (DNO) decided to do a short random survey of public sentiment on the matter. Here are the views a number of the individuals who were willing to speak to us.

Avril (Mahaut)– “I think the two days should not be given as holidays because if they are, people will find a way to go against what the government or police advise. Next thing you know someone pass with a truck or something and people going to follow. Dominicans too like whip on their back so they will never just stay home knowing what the day represents.”

Jason (Soufriere)– “I certainly believe that they should leave those two days as holidays. With all the anger from the cancellation of Carnival if some Dominica’s go to work they might fight with the computer or make it worse, those customers.”

Ericson (Salisbury)-“With no carnival, I don’t think the two days should be holidays. Usually holidays are at the expense of the business owners and seeing that the businesses have suffered so much loss, I believe that there should be work.”

Damian (The Valley)– Yes these two days should remain as holidays because there is no excuse not to recognize the significance of Carnival. If we can’t acknowledge and respect our own culture how do we expect others to do it for us. Some kind of online or virtual Carnival should be promoted instead of just shutting it down. This is so disrespectful to our culture and heritage.”

Petra (Bath Estate)– “No, these days should not be holidays. We have seen enough holidays from COVID-19. We had months of lockdown so 2021 should be the year of progress because this virus slowed down everything. We have to get back to business, get back to some form of serious economic life in the country. We can’t just allow people to sit at home and not do nothing and still get paid.”

Deshawn (Canefield)– “Yes we should still get our holidays. Carnival represents something bigger than just fete and jump up. No one is talking about canceling Christmas celebrations or even cancelled Easter holidays because these days have their significance so to just forget it because of COVID-19 would be a shame.”

Maureen (Goodwill)– “Let people go to work. What we going to do, stay home and mourn the loss of carnival next year. Dominicans too like holidays. If there is no carnival, there should be days off.”

Desmond (Portsmouth)– “As a Business man I can tell you businesses have suffered a lot over this period of time, and the government itself has experienced a significant reduction in revenue. Therefore, with the cancellation of carnival next year, I don’t see the need for the traditional holidays. The prudent thing to do is to use those days productively because the business owners will be at a loss.”

Kerry (Wesley)– “The two days in my opinion should remain as holidays and some virtual carnival should be organized by the government. I also believe the announcement of the cancelation of carnival was a bit too early. We are hearing about so much vaccines, I think government should have waited till next year to decide the way forward.