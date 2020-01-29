Newtown Primary encourages greater participation in its Strong Minds Strong Bodies afterschool program

Newtown Primary School is encouraging augmented participation in its Strong Minds, Strong Bodies (SBSM) afterschool program, funded by the United Way Trinidad and Tobago (UWTT) and coordinated by the National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD) with support from the Climate Resilience Execution Agency (CREAD).

After a commendable commencement of the program on September 30th, 2019, Newtown Primary School Principal Anita Williams has two wishes for 2020 – increased overall community involvement and bigger participation in the extra-curricular football program. She is appealing to parents of the primary school students to register their children for any of the eight activities available this term.

Additionally, Coach Joffre Faustin who leads the afterschool football program at Newtown Primary, said that since Newtown has become known as a strong football community through the decades, it is his aim to revitalize the sport through the youth in the area. He joined Principal Williams in her petition to attract more students to the football program.

In an effort to assist Coach Faustin with his mission, the SBSM Program recently donated much needed football kits, uniforms and equipment to the participants to facilitate the sport and ensure that they have access to the necessary equipment that will maximise their skills. The presentation was witnessed by excited students plus representatives of NYCD and CREAD.

The SBSM Program continues in Soufriere this term with six activities and will launch in the Kalinago Territory this year.