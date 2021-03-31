N’harmonikz – Dominican gospel band releases a new single

N’ harmonikz started off with a group of friends who shared a love for music and Jesus Christ. They would meet occasionally to play music and to sing. It was their way of using their talents and skills to both entertain and bring glory to God.

The name N’harmonikz stemmed from the music theory concept of ‘enharmonic chords and notes. N’harmonikz symbolizes the diversity of its members, as well as the common love that they share for God and music. This also correlates to the fact that the group members consider their synergetic musical productions to be the epitome of ‘One Sound unto One God’.

The group made its debut on August 3, 2012 with a performance on the first night of the Cochrane Rabbit Festival, which kicked off with a gospel concert that featured Nyan Warrington, Nicole Christian and “God Sent”.

N’ harmonikz ministered jointly with a group of All Saints University Students called the “African Gospel Family” on a number of occasions between 2014 and 2016. During that period, they played quite a bit of African Gospel pieces as they gained appreciation for the African music and culture.

N’harmonickz wrote its first song titled, ‘Take my Breath Away’ in 2017. They then wrote another song titled, ‘What a Man’ shortly after. The group continues to work to produce more songs and perform at events that entertain listeners, uplift lives, and bring glory to God.

The Members of the Group are:

Kevin Seaman Keyboardist

Irwani Simon Keyboardist

Nario Esprit Bassist

Clement Marcellin Jr. Drummer

Cedric Henderson Guitarist

Renalda Joseph Vocalist

Shanissa Esprit Vocalist

Bernitta Seaman Vocalist

Youtube Link