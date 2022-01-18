No cause for alarm despite rise in Covid-19 cases, PM Skerrit says

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said during his recent Annou Pale programme he believes there is no cause for alarm, despite the current rise in Covid-19 cases in Dominica.

As at Friday 14th, January 2022, Dominica recorded 647 total active Covid-19 cases.

“I don’t think there is cause for alarm because this is a global phenomenon and every country is going through a spike in cases which is expected, because of the festive season,” he said. “Christmas, New Year’s, you are going to have family gatherings, because the cases in Dominica we have seen are largely linked to family gatherings, to weddings, to Christmas dinners and New Year lunches.”

According to the prime mninister, so far it’s manageable, “obviously we always prefer to have no cases or a few cases.”

He said from the start of the pandemic, the government has had a strategy in managing the response.

“As time goes by with this pandemic, you are learning how to better manage it and to allow for a greater balance between protecting lives and protecting livelihoods,” Skerrit stated. “And so as it is now, I believe that we have the situation under control.”

Meanwhile, he assured the people of Dominica that there is no need for a lockdown.

“We won’t see any lockdown taking place anytime soon,” he stated. “We won’t be closing our borders at all, so visitors in Dominica can rest assured that they can come into Dominica and they can leave when they need to leave…there is no fear of locking down.”

The Prime Minister believes Dominicans need to practice the basics.

“Washing our hands, wearing our masks and avoiding crowds” he noted are very important as well as well as vaccination.

“Vaccination is helping in preventing people from getting very sick,” he stated.