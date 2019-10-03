No Deal: No Triple Kay at Creole in the Park

Telecommunications provider FLOW has not been able to seal a deal to get popular Bouyon band Triple Kay on its lineup for the 14th edition of Creole in the Park (CITP).

In fact, General Manager of FLOW Dominica Jeffery Baptiste told reporters that he tried everything possible but the new Trinidad based Promoter JC Management made it difficult.

He explained that this year particularly, FLOW had to get into some “extensive negotiations to try to convince them (Triple Kay) to do what I think they have done ordinarily over the last 13 years thereabout.”

The negotiation process started when FLOW reached out to the band and offered-as they have always done over the years with every other band-the date, day, a performance fee and the time in which FLOW would like them to perform.

The band then directed FLOW to their booking agent and Baptiste said the agent immediately rejected.

“He did not accept the day, he did not accept the time and he also did not accept the performance fee that we proposed, which is a performance fee that we pay during previous years which we consider to be very fair,” Baptiste explained.

He said what was surprising is that the performance fee equates to more than what FLOW pays most of the other local bands.

Then Baptiste said FLOW accepted to adjust the performance fee and accept to some extent what Triple Kay was counterpoising which was significantly higher than what they have paid in the past and what is being paid to every other local artiste on the lineup.

But that still wasn’t enough to convince the band which calls themselves the “Bouyon Kings” to accept the deal.

Another stumbling block was the proposed performance date.

Baptiste said initially FLOW proposed Tuesday which is the opening day, however the band through their agent rejected the offer and requested to perform on Wednesday.

“We moved again on that point and got them on to Wednesday. We had them at a time we felt was reasonable…4:15 pm on Wednesday. They again rejected and insisted that they needed just the Wednesday, but prescribed the time that the band plays on the Wednesday”

The back and forth continued and FLOW responded informing the promoter that it couldn’t accommodate Triple Kay on that day because contracts with other performers were already sealed.

“So, we maintained we will increase performance fee, we will shift from Tuesday to Wednesday and at that point he still rejected.”

Baptiste said even at that point he still didn’t give up and attempted to negotiate directly with a senior member of the band over the weekend, however his offer was again rejected.

Baptiste said because of the company’s continued passion to promote local groups Triple Kay deserves to be on the stage.

“They are maybe one of our successful and most popular bands and we think they deserve to always be part of CITP” he said.

Baptiste said it is regrettable that the band is not on the lineup this year.

The CITP is carded for Tuesday October 22nd to Thursday October 24th.