Nyanna Stevens is Carnival Princess 2020

Nyanna Stevens of the Will Strathmore Stevens Primary School has won the title of Carnival Princess 2020. She also picked up the awards for Best in Spectacular Wear, Best Talent and People’s Choice Award .

First runner up position went to Alianne Toussaint of the Convent Preparatory School Toussaint who also won the awards for Miss Congeniality and Miss Intelligence.

Kaylee Titre of the Grandbay Primary School secured the 2nd runner up spot. She copped the award for Best In Party Dress.

Mersaydes Frederick of the St Martin Primary School won the award for Miss Photogenic. The other contestant was Ayeesha Stoute of the St Luke’s Primary School.

Sherkhia Andrew also of the Will Strathmore Stevens Primary School won the Carnival Princess Title last year.