NYCD takes disciplinary action against 1st VP for breach of group’s constitution

Re: Disciplinary action relating to Lander’s participation at the Labour Youth Symposium
The National Youth Council of Dominica’s Executive Membership acknowledges the great public concern relating to the partaking of our First Vice President, Phael Lander at the Labour Youth Symposium hosted on Saturday March 20th at the Kalinago Barana Autè. With a thorough investigation over the last week, the Executive cites breach of the code underpinned within:
- Article VIII, Section 4 – No member of the National Executive shall demonstrate openly in public forum, media appearance, political platform, or at such public events show his partnership to any political party as this may have the potential to undermine the integrity and independence of the NYCD. However, an Executive member is free to his independent political affiliation and is free to attend any political gathering. This also applies to any elected officer or staff of the Council.
VP Lander’s personal participation has challenged the integrity and independence of the NYCD, however the precedence does not hold from formerly suspended, Paul Baron’s situation, as the cases were independent from each other and different in nature, contrary to public opinion. The principles of integrity and objectivity are values, which the current leadership holds with high regard and the Council is committed to displaying these values, which it has prioritized since its induction in January.
The Council wishes to remain transparent and objective and has made the decision for a 3 – week suspension until April 10th 2021. It is necessary to reiterate that the guiding Constitution suggests mutual exclusivity between political organizations and membership on the Executive of the National Youth Council of Dominica, as cited in the same Article VIII, Section 3 as aforementioned. Mutual exclusivity is defined in the Meriam-Webster dictionary, as “implementing one will automatically rule out the other”. Mr. Lander, will communicate his decision to the Council thereafter, respective of the mutual exclusive conditions.
We thank the public for its continued support and look forward to the continued well wishes in its endeavor to restore vibrancy and positive change for youth across Dominica. We also wish to extend gratitude for your continued patience in this matter.
Ashma McDougall
President
As a youth, this decision has made me lost even more faith in the NYC. When you blink your eye, those three weeks are over and everybody already forgets the transgression that undermines the organization’s integrity. I expected them to take a harsh stance on political partisanship by revoking his title but it seems like this is a friendship club that should not be taken seriously. This shows that, like many other institutions in Dominica, there is a clear agenda to promote the divide amongst the members. Thought the President was actually worth their salt, but she’s exactly like everybody else.
Must be tough being so indulged in the labor party and having to deal with consequences.
🗣cough🗣
Surprised someone so vocal about their stance even got chose for such a position. Then again that’s probably why you got chose 🤯
Dominica is eaten up by corruption. This needs to be stoped if our country as we know it is to survive.
Well Jeff Bellot you got your wishes! With your influence the young person was suspended. As you have called for accountability, you should also be held accountable for violating the Covid-19 quarantine protocol. Yes you continually left the quarantine facility and came back whenever you want.
It behoves the young man that if he intends to be a law abiding citizen that he has to obtain sound legal opinion prior to his actions. Ignorance of the law is no excuse. Some love to go and consult legal practitioners after the fact but wisdom is that the process commences prior to taking the action. This will help prevent the confusion that his actions has caused and the reputation of the NYCD will not be put into question. Wise up young man and move on. You can either be famous or notorious, the choice is yours.
😲 Why didn’t he receive the same treatment as Paul Baron. So same issue different treatment. If this biasness is condoned at this petty level, just imagine what’s going on in Government Ministries.To me, the new president along with a few others on the NYCD executive are simply minions of dr Dr. Dr. Where are we going as a country when our youth are not taught to take responsibility for thier actions. Smh. God bless D/ca
Good on you for taking action on this, otherwise you’d be setting a poor example for the young people. Nobody is above ‘the law’ despite what we are often led to believe by some who clearly don’t know better.
This decision is anti the constitution of Dominica. AThe NYCD is clearly infringing on the constitutional rights of Mr. Lander to associate with any political party of his choice. My advice to Mr. Lander is to take this to court because the constitution is the supreme law of the land.
God forbid you would be my legal representative. Everybody has a right to support a party of his or her choice, or no party at all for that matter. Political parties are represented in parliament to debate and yes, argue and agree or disagree. The parliament also passes laws. The NYCD is not parliament, it does not enjoy parliamentary privilege. It does represent the youth of our country, all the youth no matter whom they support and therefore it must not express any political views and remain strictly neutral in this respect
Legally trained my a.s. Mr. Lander is not being deprived of his constitutional right. He simply should not have done what he did. You seem to want to be wrong and strong.
The must be a difference between attending that function and being the master of ceremonies Bon Diay
And by the way, I have seen Mr. Lander in scrubs at the hospital. Is he a government employee? If he is, maybe you can tell use what the rule is for these employees?
You call yourself a legally trained youth?
An Article of the the bylaws of was clearly referenced, in the above article: Article VIII, Section 4. If this submission is a representation of your legal training, then plenty man going jail.
So you want the judges to laugh at the poor young man? The NYC prohibits partisanship for a reason! If you want to practice it openly, don’t accept the position. Simple as that. The real problem is how easy he got off.
I see a lot of people disagree with your position but I want to support you. The NYC needs to change this silly rule as no law supersedes the constitution which gave him that right.
It is high time we stop making ourselves look foolish for the sake of party support. When the Labour Party offends the constitution we are up in arms talking about we live in a dictatorship. However, when it appears in other circles we don’t care about constitution.
Such hypocrisy will not earn one respect and trust.
Mr. Lander, openly demonstrated, IN A PUBLIC FORUM OF A POLITICAL PLATFORM, dressed in red. Was even seen to be the master of ceremony of the political youth event.
If he was simply in the audience, it would have been allowed.
You can write it 1000x if it infringes on someone’s right to free association it is unconstitutional. I always tell you guys you are the ones killing your party. A stance it just that, a stance. It is not wrong when labour does it, but right when it is UWP. The constitution is the supreme law of the land. The NYC should review that unconstitutional clause in the constitution.
think you need to go back to school
I would like to know whether the 1st VP or any one cannot make an appearance at any political anything and speak on the platform even though it is not as 1st VP or a member of NYCD. This is a leadership group – I would want to think that they are promoting or encouraging young people to be leaders, unless the young man was there as a member of the NYCD
Maybe you should go back and read the original article. Then and only then you may see: Article VIII, Section 4, and that should answer and address your concerns about “an appearance at any political anything.”
As the saying goes, “Can’t have your cake and eat it.”
That is a good question. I think that he would have had to have their permission to do so. but if he spoke ast NYCD rep he would have to be 100% neutral… think that would be hard to do on his part considering his past public support for the party.
Your political party has taught you badly brother.. Take what you get!!!
Wish it was even harsher than that!!!!
This punishment is too lenient!!!
Young man let that be a lesson. Don’t follow Skerrit on that road of of no law and no constitution. Better for people to respect you than to fear you.