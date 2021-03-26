NYCD takes disciplinary action against 1st VP for breach of group’s constitution

Re: Disciplinary action relating to Lander’s participation at the Labour Youth Symposium

The National Youth Council of Dominica’s Executive Membership acknowledges the great public concern relating to the partaking of our First Vice President, Phael Lander at the Labour Youth Symposium hosted on Saturday March 20th at the Kalinago Barana Autè. With a thorough investigation over the last week, the Executive cites breach of the code underpinned within:

Article VIII, Section 4 – No member of the National Executive shall demonstrate openly in public forum, media appearance, political platform, or at such public events show his partnership to any political party as this may have the potential to undermine the integrity and independence of the NYCD. However, an Executive member is free to his independent political affiliation and is free to attend any political gathering. This also applies to any elected officer or staff of the Council.

VP Lander’s personal participation has challenged the integrity and independence of the NYCD, however the precedence does not hold from formerly suspended, Paul Baron’s situation, as the cases were independent from each other and different in nature, contrary to public opinion. The principles of integrity and objectivity are values, which the current leadership holds with high regard and the Council is committed to displaying these values, which it has prioritized since its induction in January.

The Council wishes to remain transparent and objective and has made the decision for a 3 – week suspension until April 10th 2021. It is necessary to reiterate that the guiding Constitution suggests mutual exclusivity between political organizations and membership on the Executive of the National Youth Council of Dominica, as cited in the same Article VIII, Section 3 as aforementioned. Mutual exclusivity is defined in the Meriam-Webster dictionary, as “implementing one will automatically rule out the other”. Mr. Lander, will communicate his decision to the Council thereafter, respective of the mutual exclusive conditions.

We thank the public for its continued support and look forward to the continued well wishes in its endeavor to restore vibrancy and positive change for youth across Dominica. We also wish to extend gratitude for your continued patience in this matter.

Ashma McDougall

President

