Former Officer Derek Chauvin charged with 3rd-degree murder in killing of George Floyd

The former Minneapolis police officer shown in video by a bystander kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who subsequently died, has been charged with murder, officials in Minnesota said via live press conference on Friday.
This murder charge comes on the heels of 3 nights of protests, an attack on a police precinct and an on-air arrest of a reporter.
Mike Freeman of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced the charge and said that his office now has the evidence they need to bring this case to trial.
He added that his office has never charged a case in such a short time, less than 4 days since the incident occurred.
In Trump’s America racism is given the green light. It’s so normal that the racists feel emboldened to openly display their once covert racial bias in public without fear of condemnation or penalization. There are too many white supremacists in the police organizations in the US. Destruction of property and lost of lives is very regrettable but sometimes it takes radical measures to bring about revolutionary changes. Four hundred years of lynching, brutality, false imprisonment has become too much for one race to take. Enough is Enough.
Racism was there before Donald Clown Trump.the problem is the mentality of the police who think they are above the law
This murdering white police guy seem frustrated that it was taking so long to snuff the life out of this black guy he surely look intended to kill. You can see the look of evil in his eyes.
I have never seen garbage wearing a uniform. We will see a lot as time progresses. I hope Minnesota keeps the pressure on. We want all four arrested; not only dump worthy Chauvinist.