Former Officer Derek Chauvin charged with 3rd-degree murder in killing of George Floyd

The former Minneapolis police officer shown in video by a bystander kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who subsequently died, has been charged with murder, officials in Minnesota said via live press conference on Friday.

This murder charge comes on the heels of 3 nights of protests, an attack on a police precinct and an on-air arrest of a reporter.

Mike Freeman of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced the charge and said that his office now has the evidence they need to bring this case to trial.

He added that his office has never charged a case in such a short time, less than 4 days since the incident occurred.

