Official funeral for the late Bryson Joseph louis, former member of parliament

The Government of Dominica has accorded the late Bryson Joseph Louis, former Member of Parliament, an Official Funeral to be held on Friday, February 11, 2022.

The Government of Dominica has declared Friday, February 11, 2022 an official day of mourning, as a mark of respect for the late Bryson Joseph Louis. The Dominican Flag shall be flown at half- staff on all public buildings in the state on that day.

The late Bryson Joseph Louis was born in Salisbury on March 27, 1925 and passed away on January 23, 2022. He was 96.

Mr. Louis served as Parliamentary Representative of the Salisbury Constituency under the Dominica Labour Party administration of Patrick R. John from 1975 to 1979, and until 1980 as part of the interim government, led by Oliver J. Seraphin.

As Parliamentary Representative, he hosted the Dominica Labour Party’s 21st Annual Delegates Conference on August 29, 1976 at the Salisbury Government School, which led to the Salisbury Declaration, Premier, Patrick R. John’s announcement of Dominica’s intention to seek independence from Great Britain.

During his term as Parliamentary Representative, Mr. Louis served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dominica Social Security. In 1980, he retired from active politics to life as a prominent farmer in his community of Salisbury.

The Official Funeral will be held at the Church of St. Theresa in Salisbury on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 3: 00 p.m. Viewing will take place from 2:30 p.m. The late Bryson Joseph Louis will be laid to rest at the Salisbury Roman Catholic Cemetery.

The Government of Dominica expresses deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the late Joseph Bryson Louis.