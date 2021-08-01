Olympic athlete Thea Lafond fouls out in Women’s Triple Jump Finals in Tokyo

Garvin Richards - official reporter for the Dominica Olympic Committee - Sunday, August 1st, 2021 at 11:25 AM
Lafond who headed into the finals with a strong showing in the preliminary round, was unable to replicate that form.

Lafond fouled her first attempt, then jumped a modest 12.57 meters on her second attempt.

Needing to get at least 14.25 meters on her third jump to get into the final 8, Lafond fouled the 3rd attempt.

Lafond ended the night in 12th position with a jump of 12.57 meters.

The Triple Jump event was won by Rojas Yulimar of Venezuela who set a new World Record of 15.67 meters.

Picture Gallery and Video interview with Thea Lafond below:

 

10 Comments

  1. jisisw
    August 2, 2021

    I am proud of her! She did a great job despite the end results. You are an Olympian girl. No one can take that experience away.

  2. Proud Dominican
    August 2, 2021

    She achieved so much in life already, she is an inspiration to so many of our young athletes, the pressure she was under to succeed is alot more than most of us face in our life. We are proud of you daughter of soil.

    • Brenda
      August 3, 2021

      Sorry, meant to up vote you. Thumb got in the way. 👍

  3. Roseau River
    August 2, 2021

    Stay strong, keep your head up… get them the next time…2024

  4. Francis Severin
    August 1, 2021

    Yes indeed. Let us encourage her and rally around her. God bless her. Better days are coming. I admire the selflessness, sacrifice, discipline and hard work. It is not easy. We keep our chins up.

  5. Curious
    August 1, 2021

    Stay focused, don’t look back you still have a lot of life in you. Get up, brush off today’s event, continue to practice you’ll be surprised at what determination brings out, going forward. Not everyone gets it the first time. Congratulations in getting this far.

  6. %
    August 1, 2021

    Admin spice up Tokyo 2020…
    You could have given us a little of Jamaica’s
    Elaine Thompson
    Shelly and Sherika. 1 , 2 and 3.

  7. Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque
    August 1, 2021

    This is simply a small set back; you are still young, four years from now you may accomplish your goal!

    I celebrated you on your qualifying performance; I still maintain my opinion that you are better than simple good; you are great!

    I also advised that you try and improve on your qualifying performance; the reason I suggest improvement is because each time an athlete advances, the performance becomes header; unless one is endowed with that special gift!

    There is nothing for you to be ashamed off; those of us who saw your previous performance will always remember it was a very good one.

    Consider this small set back spilled  milk; and keep perusing the Gold!

  8. Ibo France
    August 1, 2021

    This young lady represented Dominica well. We should be proud of her. She is among the twelve best triple jumpers in world. Hopefully, the 2024 Olympics will bring her the success she yearns so earnestly for.

    The only time you fail is when you fall and don’t get back up and try again.

    • Kawant woseau
      August 1, 2021

      Yep..i agree she is young..she has a lot more to bring to the table..we can all wait..go 767 respect..am still enjoying her moments

