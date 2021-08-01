Olympic athlete Thea Lafond fouls out in Women’s Triple Jump Finals in Tokyo

Lafond who headed into the finals with a strong showing in the preliminary round, was unable to replicate that form.

Lafond fouled her first attempt, then jumped a modest 12.57 meters on her second attempt.

Needing to get at least 14.25 meters on her third jump to get into the final 8, Lafond fouled the 3rd attempt.

Lafond ended the night in 12th position with a jump of 12.57 meters.

The Triple Jump event was won by Rojas Yulimar of Venezuela who set a new World Record of 15.67 meters.

Picture Gallery and Video interview with Thea Lafond below: