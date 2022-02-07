OneLedger presents $2 million opportunity for Caribbean App developers

OneLedger has announced the launch of its new $2 million Ecosystem Development Assistance Plan to support the next generation of blockbuster applications in crypto.

The $2 million prize pool will be used to unearth talent in the growing OneLedger ecosystem and provide the resources necessary to bring unique ideas to fruition.

Stated in a press release, Developers interested in participating in the program will benefit from the distinguishing properties of the OneLedger network as a fertile ground for experimentation.

“ With fast transaction speeds, low transaction costs and interoperability across popular networks including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon, developers will find the ideal environment to build their products and engage users.”

Applicants are challenged to think creatively on their dApp concepts, with ideas around cross-chain bridges, DEX services, lending platforms, staking pools and stable currency projects likely to be among those well suited to OneLedger’s ecosystem.

The Ecosystem Bounty supports ambitious and creative developers to build the next generation of applications. Drawing on the benefits of the OneLedger network, including fast transactions and low transaction costs, developers have a fertile environment in which to turn their ideas into the next blockbuster application. Support will be given to development teams that can demonstrate great market foresight to build products that will stand out as tokenisation, crypto gaming, NFTs and the metaverse achieve mass adoption.

To apply to the Development Fund – visit…https://www.oneledger.io/bounty-entry-form/

CEO of OneLedger, George Connolly said given the electric pace of developments in crypto over the past year, there’s never been a more exciting time to be developing in the space.

“The market has shown a strong appetite for applications relating to areas such as DeFi, NFTs, GameFi and the metaverse. Now it’s time for protocols to provide the support and tooling for developers to bring these dApps to the masses.”

He added that his company launched the Development Fund as they firmly believe that OneLedger offers all the requirements necessary to build dApps that are fast, cheap and interoperable with other chains, and can scale to millions of users.

“The funds we’ve allocated to the program will help motivate ambitious developers and teams to take their ideas to the next level. We can’t wait to find out what creative ideas will come out of our ecosystem as the teams get to work,” Connolly expressed.