OPEN LETTER: Thank you NNU Warriors

NNU WARRIORS

Attached to the Stronach Ward at the Princess Margaret Hospital is the Nursery, which hosts a tight-knit unit that many aren’t even aware exists, the Neonatal Unit or the NNU. There, one will find specialized Doctors, Nurses, and Ward-aids, whose role is what seems to me, the hardest imaginable. They are the ones who provide special care to premature, sick, and distressed babies who need complex or long-term intensive care, or who may simply need to be monitored before being discharged to mommy and daddy.

I consider it an ‘Unfortunate Blessing’ to have been introduced to this group of people. Unfortunate, since our acquaintance meant my sweet full-term newborn son was suffering, and a blessing based on the caliber of care and attention he received throughout his journey.

These women are the epitome of hard work, dedication, and most importantly, HEART. They absorb your frustration, your stress, pain, and heartache, yet they manage to keep objective and focused, despite consecutive shifts of alarming machines, neonate crashes, sobbing mothers, and impossible situations.

It is said that God works in mysterious ways, but no doubt exists that HIS gracious order beams through the NNU staff; having borne witness to this firsthand, through dynamic phases of joy, shock, hope, desperation, and finally, the greatest pain that I have ever known, the loss of my son.

Despite my outcome, I know that many a family was made whole again by the works of the NNU, with reinstated joy by neonates ‘graduating’ after tedious rounds of treatment. And while I wish I could give testimony to that glorious feeling, my outcome does not hinder my appreciation for the NNU.

These words are still shallow in comparison to what I feel. So I speak them to the masses, in hope that my NNU Warriors know their efforts DO NOT go unnoticed, that we see them, we see their drive, their aches, pains, and frustrations. We see them when their hearts are breaking, yet they push through, for the sake of our sanity, and for the hope that all will be well by God’s grace.

I, and the many they have helped, touched, and made whole again, will be ETERNALLY GRATEFUL.

LOVE,

Bertilia Bartley, Julius Peter, *MJP*