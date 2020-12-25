Opposition Leader Lennox Linton’s Christmas message 2020 : The requirements of good Christian living

Merry Christmas Dominica… to all our nature island brothers and sisters, the “sons and daughters of this gem beyond compare”, we wish you God’s guidance and upliftment in celebration of the wonderful peace on earth good will to men message that accompanied the Christ child to Bethlehem 2,020 years ago
Regardless of the challenges and difficulties in our social and economic circumstances, Christmas remains a favorite time of the year for the Nature Island people of Dominica. This year, under the cloud of the deadly covid 19 pandemic, we embrace the precious gift of the Holidays – spending time with family, friends and loved ones with all the joy that characterizes the season. But especially this year, we must do so responsibly, observing all the hygiene, personal protection and social distancing protocols that have kept us relatively safe so far from the ravages of a global public health crisis that has sent millions to their graves.
As we close yet another year in the struggle to build an ideal, nature island society and a sustainable nature island economy, we join the millions of Christians of good conscience around the world to celebrate the birth of Jesus. We reflect on his story from that Holy Night and his everlasting message of endless love, abiding faith, compassion and hope.
In humble adoration, we reflect on guidelines for joyous nature island living that have emerged from His teachings:
“Rivers do not drink their own water; trees do not eat their own fruits; the sun does not shine for itself and flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves. Living for others is a rule of nature. We were born to help each other”.
This Christmas, let us all appreciate that the priorities of Mathew 25 are not about deliberately creating poverty as a strategy to build dependence and then feeding, with public funds, those forced to hunger in poverty and dependence in exchange for their votes.
This Christmas let us accept that good Christian living requires us to treat one another with love and compassion; care for the sick; feed the hungry; look out for the poor; and stand up for the victims of injustice and persecution. For it is these acts of human kindness that will allow us to bind together as God’s beloved soldiers in the advancement of global civilization.
This Christmas, let us also accept collective Christian responsibility to ensure removal of billions of dollars of passport money belonging to the people from illegal private control in overseas accounts and the placement of those public moneys into the people’s Consolidated Fund for the benefit of all the people.
The Christmas story guarantees the Christian people of good conscience in this Isle of Beauty that God will implement his plan for change, not by force from the outside but from His spirit that dwells within us all. The more we do His goodwill, the more he abides with us and the more He will move to perform His wonders driven by the pace of our interest and commitment.
Let this be the Christmas season in which we make doubly sure the alignment of our inner selves with the forces of good in the universe dedicated to pulling down evil, driving change and transforming yesterday’s darkness into tomorrow’s marvelous light.
Let’s look forward to the New Year, resolved to fully commit ourselves to the values that matter and the standards that count in our Christian responsibility to secure the greatest good for the greatest number.
God Bless You Dominica…
HAPPY HOLIDAYS!
LENNOX LINTON
17 Comments
Shut your stupid noise Linton, you are a dangerous hypocrite did you read that so-called Christmas message someone wrote for you or was it taken from someone else scripture? 🤔 You Linton, should be ashamed of yourself talking about talking about “living for others is a rule of nature. We were born to help each other” 😂 😂 😂 Man you have no shame what have you done for anyone in particularly Dominica, man get back to your conner in Hell.
Really you guys really don’t know when to can it right. And this goes for both sides. There’s a time to just shut it and take the message for what it is. Every damn thing has to have a political noise for you guys. That’s why the country can never progress and experience success. Becuz of the doom and gloom neggah like a u. You would really bite ur own damn dog in truth. Your name says it all.
You guys sooooo stupid not one of you realize the meaning of the word “Man bites dogs” Google the word and stop making boo-boos of yourselves!!!
“Happy New year “and get a life.
Omg this guy has told so many lies over the years his nose is beginning to get wider than the M25 in London and wider to land Britain’s newest passenger aircrafts 787-9 ✈️and 787-10 ✈️🤣🤣🤣
Listen Mr. Man Dog, before you call me cousin stupid, take a look at that corrupted little boy Roosevelt, anybody living in Dominica who would install a fireplace in a dog house, or in his house and decorate the mantle with artificial plastics; potential pyrotechnics, must be crazy, or damn stupid!
If Lennox was stupid or a fool; he would follow a certain fool and install a fireplace in his house and sit in front of it in a place like Dominica where the temperature varies between 70 and 91 degrees Fahrenheit daily; even in December.
But, because a certain fellow is so damn stupid, he don’t know why people in Europe and America has fireplace in their homes; that person think they serve the purpose of decoration, me cousin Lennox ain’t dumb oui, the other boy is!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Now shut up you little weasel, where have you been, I have not read any of you garbage; your rubbish recently; thought you were put in jail eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
@Francisco, I am confused why would anyone erected a fireplace in a tropical country like Dominica, maybe you know something I don’t know!!!!!
Well my friend maybe that is a secret only doctor Punjab HIFU Roosevelt Skerrit alone knows.
I’m much more baffled than you are.
Your friend Elizabeth told me in another forum; that the fireplace might be an artificial one; I suppose she hesitated to declare them fake!
I cannot believe that anyone in their right mind would think of installing fireplace in a house on any island in the tropics.
I know sometimes it do get a bit chilly on the islands perhaps for a single night: i.e; my former wife before immigrating to the US, worked in the government treasury in Antigua.
At the end of the year nothing is left undone; example it you had a voucher to be paid and you neglected did not get paid by December 31st; you forfeit that money. So, Violet had to work all night; 5:30 in the morning while leaving to pick her up, I saw what I thought was ice on the grass. Touch it; it instantly dissolved.
So; here is the point: Normal body temperatures vary depending on many factors, including a person’s age, sex, and activity levels.
The normal body temperature for an adult is around 98.6°F (37°C). Nonetheless, every person’s baseline body temperature is slightly different, and may consistently be a little higher or lower.
The minute I touched what appear to be ice, my body temperature caused it to devolve instantly.
With a constant body temperature of even 98 degrees, I don’t see how can someone sit in front of a heater in Dominica unless they are kind of sick; they might suffer some unusual form of hypothermia.
A fever is when an adult has a measured temperature of at least 100.4 °F (38 °C). However, fever may be considered to be present if a person has not had a temperature measurement; nevertheless feels warm to the touch, or gives a history of feeling feverish.
Maybe Roosevelt lives with some kind of fever everyday: I doh know!
Man bite dogs, many will ask why are anyone responding to comments written by man bite dogs. May I ask you man bite dogs, what institution and where did you try to be educated. You may have ticked present by your name but were you really present? AS A MAN WHO BITES DOG CAN YOU PLEASE RESPOND … JUST TO THE QUESTIONS
@Adil Masood, hello thank you for asking, I am a self motivated and self-educated man from Steber Street Pottersville, Roseau Dominica, my family background is private, hope that you got the message!!! 🙊
Thanks much Hon. Linton for your well written Christmas 🌲 message to us all. Wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year…2021
Seasons Greetings: Happy New Year.
Thanks Hon. Linton and your Formidable UWP Team for this 2020 Christmas 🎄 Message.
We are honoured to have you as Leader of the Opposition and look forward to you being our next Prime Minister of Dominica and all it’s people.
Our nature Isle Dominica is rich and our farmers are committed people who wish to have all the support and directions they need to keep our agriculture economy going.
It’s not all about passport but that we have this visionary leader as Prime Minister to plot the journey of Our DOMINICA and our committed hard worker parents etc and people of our loved Dominica.
We desperately need that change in Dominica soon as Failed Skerrit and his failed incompetent Labour government must get the hell out of our people and our government.
This Labour government has failed us who travels all over globe that has not benefited our people and our Nature Isle Dominica.
Skerrit and his failed questionable Labour government must get the hell out of our government Now…
Thanks You much Honourable Linton for your Christmas Message to we the people of Dominica, Home and Abroad. Seasons Greetings.
We wish you and your family a Blessed 🙏 Christmas and joyful New Year’s 2021.
We say thanks and appreciate your efforts and work as this prominent Leader of the Opposition ably supported by your decent committed United Workers Party UWP.
Please keep up the good work and to look out for our vulnerable children and struggling families and people.
We hope for change in government and look forward to having our UWP Team in our Government.
Keep up the good work. You’re a formidable politician, committed servant and we look forward to UWP in Government.
Blessings and Happy New Year.
Thank you honorable Lennox Linton, not only you are a politician with dignity but also a spiritual leader. You must be touch by the hands of the almighty. May the good Lord continue to shower his blessings on you so it may trickle down on the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica. My Fellow Dominican both at home and abroad let’s pray together as this year comes to an end, let us all pray that the suffering, hunger, poverty , the injustices that has plague our country comes to an end in 2020. And if only on humanitarian grounds let’s all come together to bring about a better brighter future in the coming years 2021 and beyond.
Honorable Linton I believe the good Lord has placed you in Psalm 91. He will be with you all the the way, in all your endeavors. May he place the light of the healing the nation, prosperity, equality, bring an end to poverty on the island of Dominica in your hands. Only you can do it. Lennox Linton political and spiritual leader.
Well said Mr. Linton.
Our primary purpose on this earth is to help each other. If we are not in a position to help, at least, don’t hurt. There are too many brothers and sisters that are hurting right now. They have no jobs, no savings and no one to rely on, not even the STATE.
We can and must do better. If only the many billions collected from the sale of our passports were used wisely and shared equitably, hunger and poverty would not be so widespread and entrenched.
Dominica, having access to such colossal sums of money and abundantly blessed by nature,should be the envy of the Caribbean. Vagrancy, poverty, lack of access to social and health services should not be a part of our daily realities.
I hope for the New Year the vast majority of Dominicans will grow a spine and stand up and demand change. Change does not happen by chance or wish but by ACTION.
What a load of crap bloody wicked hypocrites!!!
Great message Mr. Linton and as for your intellectual and writing they are worthy to be complimented. The way we write is of course the way we speak. I am hopeful that your message will not only be read and discarded but your readers will put your words in context and digest and make good use of them. The readers and followers of you and the UWP-some who were your Disk jockeys at meetings and functions (especially). They play the music of joy, peace and happiness but their hearts are filled with war. I am hopeful that your message will eliminate that war from their heart and free others of their self proclaimed wickedness.