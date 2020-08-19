Orion Academy holds 14th Graduation ceremony

The Orion Academy Inc recently held its 14th graduation ceremony at the St Alphonsus Parish Hall under the theme “ Be the Author of your Life and not the Reader by turning Mirrors into Windows.

The ceremony was attended by parliamentarians to include Honourable Adis King, Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs, Seniors Security, and Dominicans with Disabilities who also represented the Honourable Prime Minister. Mr. Lorenzo Sanford, Kalinago Chief and Mrs. Chandler Hyacinth, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence were also in attendance.

Eight students participated in the ceremony at which Christie Starr Auguiste was pronounced Valedictorian; Miss Auguiste copped subject prizes for English A, English B, Biology, History and Principles of Business and received the Valedictorian Award donated by Pinnacle Law Chambers-Office of Mrs. Kathy Buffong-Royer. Miss Nusaybah Abdullah received subject prizes for Geography and Spanish and walked away with awards for Most Disciplined Female, Deportment, and Most Outstanding Female in Sports. The Most Outstanding Male in Sports award went to Harun Abdullah who also received prizes for Human and Social Biology and Information Technology. Miss Kimara Paris received prizes for French, Information Technology and Mathematics. Apindi McIntyre received the subject prize for Human and Social Biology and the award for Most Disciplined Male. Shernelli Shillingford received the prize for Chemistry and the award for Application.Typone Nicholas received prizes for Physics and Mathematics, and Yasmin Blomqvist-Williams, for Spanish.

The featured address was given by Mr. Delbert Paris, recently installed and youngest President, to date, of the Rotary Club of Dominica. Mr Paris exhorted the students in the words of Albert Einstein that “Imagination is everything for it is the preview of life’s coming attractions” He asked them “So what are you imagining? What magnificent wonder will you be responsible for? What coming attractions will you be a part of?” He encouraged them that it all starts in their mind and what they think about themselves daily.

Mr Jacob Alishaw, Chairman of the Board of Trustees also addressed the gathering, sharing about the vision, struggles and ultimate triumphs of the school as well as offering words of counsel to the graduates.

Valedictorian, Christie Auguiste, speaking along the lines of the theme said “Today we celebrate the end of an important chapter in the book of our life. Its filled with adventures that lead to accomplishments, disappointments that became life lessons, friendships, successes, the good, the bad, the messy. The point is, we carved our own paths. We wrote this chapter ourselves and that is what I am most proud of.”

The school also used the opportunity to recognize the efforts of the first to fourth form students in academics and sports. Honour awards went to Dymond Daniel, Leilhani Davis- White, Alexei Daniel, Lanieke LeRoux, Regina Charles, Miane LeRoux, JQuan Lecointe and Gaston Nassief. Sportsman of the Year went to CJay Charles and Sportswoman of the Year was awarded to Miane LeRoux.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Apindi McIntyre and the ceremony was chaired by Ms. Kimara Hurtault.