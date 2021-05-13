Panograma 2021 prelimary results

Dominica News Online - Thursday, May 13th, 2021 at 12:22 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Host-Founder-CEO (Nevin Roach – T&T) and co-host (Aundrea Wharton – Barbados) – Night 1

PanoGrama is a virtual steelpan competition which first premiered on April 24th 2020, organized by Dominican-born/Trinidadian pannist based in Barbados, Nevin Roach.

Roach’s vision for this platform was to highlight and shed positive light on the pan community during the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 installment of PanoGrama took place this passed weekend from 7th to 9th May and showcased a vibrant lineup of pannists from across the region and the world.

 

The full results and pictures of participants are below, the top 20 will advance to the semifinals scheduled for May 13.

 

  1. Mathieu Borgne (France) – 89 pts
  2. Earl Brooks Jr. (Trinidad & Tobago) – 87.6 pts
  3. Shaquille Forbes (Trinidad & Tobago) – 85.4 pts
  4. Carlon Lyons (Trinidad & Tobago) – 85 pts
  5. Dejean Cain (Trinidad & Tobago) – 83.8 pts
  6. Tyeesha Alexander (Trinidad & Tobago) – 83.8 pts
  7. Deja Cain (Trinidad & Tobago) – 83 pts
  8. Leroi Simmonds (US Virgin Islands) – 82.4 pts
  9. Jamel Cadette (Trinidad & Tobago) – 81.4 pts
  10. Andre Forde (Barbados) – 80.8 pts
  11. Detroy Dey (Guyana) – 80.4 pts
  12. Hanif Goodridge (Trinidad & Tobago) – 80.2 pts
  13. Douglas Dallaway (England) – 79.8 pts
  14. Charlton Alfonso (Trinidad & Tobago) – 79.4 pts
  15. Kion Robinson (Trinidad & Tobago) – 78.8 pts
  16. David Yundi (USA) – 78.4 pts
  17. Megan-Leigh Langton-Attang (Trinidad & Tobago) – 77 pts
  18. Keishaun Julien (Trinidad & Tobago) – 76.4 pts
  19. Mikiel Smith (Grenada) – 75.6 pts
  20. Kevhani Greenaway (Antigua & Barbuda) – 75 pts
  21. Japhon Barthley (Antigua & Barbuda) – 74 pts
  22. Gabriel Chartrand (Canada) – 73.8 pts
  23. Maurisha Potter (Antigua & Barbuda) – 73.8 pts
  24. Aquila Pereira (Trinidad & Tobago) – 72.8 pts
  25. Samanya Brazier (Antigua & Barbuda) – 72.6 pts
  26. Shovon Brown (Trinidad & Tobago) – 72 pts
  27. Vivian Williams (Trinidad & Tobago) – 71.4 pts
  28. Demetre Samuel (Antigua & Barbuda) – 71.4 pts
  29. Al Alexander (St. Lucia) – 70.2 pts
  30. Matthew Kiser (USA) – 65.2 pts

 

 

 

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available