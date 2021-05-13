Panograma 2021 prelimary results

PanoGrama is a virtual steelpan competition which first premiered on April 24th 2020, organized by Dominican-born/Trinidadian pannist based in Barbados, Nevin Roach.

Roach’s vision for this platform was to highlight and shed positive light on the pan community during the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 installment of PanoGrama took place this passed weekend from 7th to 9th May and showcased a vibrant lineup of pannists from across the region and the world.

The full results and pictures of participants are below, the top 20 will advance to the semifinals scheduled for May 13.

Mathieu Borgne (France) – 89 pts Earl Brooks Jr. (Trinidad & Tobago) – 87.6 pts Shaquille Forbes (Trinidad & Tobago) – 85.4 pts Carlon Lyons (Trinidad & Tobago) – 85 pts Dejean Cain (Trinidad & Tobago) – 83.8 pts Tyeesha Alexander (Trinidad & Tobago) – 83.8 pts Deja Cain (Trinidad & Tobago) – 83 pts Leroi Simmonds (US Virgin Islands) – 82.4 pts Jamel Cadette (Trinidad & Tobago) – 81.4 pts Andre Forde (Barbados) – 80.8 pts Detroy Dey (Guyana) – 80.4 pts Hanif Goodridge (Trinidad & Tobago) – 80.2 pts Douglas Dallaway (England) – 79.8 pts Charlton Alfonso (Trinidad & Tobago) – 79.4 pts Kion Robinson (Trinidad & Tobago) – 78.8 pts David Yundi (USA) – 78.4 pts Megan-Leigh Langton-Attang (Trinidad & Tobago) – 77 pts Keishaun Julien (Trinidad & Tobago) – 76.4 pts Mikiel Smith (Grenada) – 75.6 pts Kevhani Greenaway (Antigua & Barbuda) – 75 pts Japhon Barthley (Antigua & Barbuda) – 74 pts Gabriel Chartrand (Canada) – 73.8 pts Maurisha Potter (Antigua & Barbuda) – 73.8 pts Aquila Pereira (Trinidad & Tobago) – 72.8 pts Samanya Brazier (Antigua & Barbuda) – 72.6 pts Shovon Brown (Trinidad & Tobago) – 72 pts Vivian Williams (Trinidad & Tobago) – 71.4 pts Demetre Samuel (Antigua & Barbuda) – 71.4 pts Al Alexander (St. Lucia) – 70.2 pts Matthew Kiser (USA) – 65.2 pts