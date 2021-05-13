Panograma 2021 prelimary results

PanoGrama is a virtual steelpan competition which first premiered on April 24th 2020, organized by Dominican-born/Trinidadian pannist based in Barbados, Nevin Roach.
Roach’s vision for this platform was to highlight and shed positive light on the pan community during the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 2021 installment of PanoGrama took place this passed weekend from 7th to 9th May and showcased a vibrant lineup of pannists from across the region and the world.
The full results and pictures of participants are below, the top 20 will advance to the semifinals scheduled for May 13.
- Mathieu Borgne (France) – 89 pts
- Earl Brooks Jr. (Trinidad & Tobago) – 87.6 pts
- Shaquille Forbes (Trinidad & Tobago) – 85.4 pts
- Carlon Lyons (Trinidad & Tobago) – 85 pts
- Dejean Cain (Trinidad & Tobago) – 83.8 pts
- Tyeesha Alexander (Trinidad & Tobago) – 83.8 pts
- Deja Cain (Trinidad & Tobago) – 83 pts
- Leroi Simmonds (US Virgin Islands) – 82.4 pts
- Jamel Cadette (Trinidad & Tobago) – 81.4 pts
- Andre Forde (Barbados) – 80.8 pts
- Detroy Dey (Guyana) – 80.4 pts
- Hanif Goodridge (Trinidad & Tobago) – 80.2 pts
- Douglas Dallaway (England) – 79.8 pts
- Charlton Alfonso (Trinidad & Tobago) – 79.4 pts
- Kion Robinson (Trinidad & Tobago) – 78.8 pts
- David Yundi (USA) – 78.4 pts
- Megan-Leigh Langton-Attang (Trinidad & Tobago) – 77 pts
- Keishaun Julien (Trinidad & Tobago) – 76.4 pts
- Mikiel Smith (Grenada) – 75.6 pts
- Kevhani Greenaway (Antigua & Barbuda) – 75 pts
- Japhon Barthley (Antigua & Barbuda) – 74 pts
- Gabriel Chartrand (Canada) – 73.8 pts
- Maurisha Potter (Antigua & Barbuda) – 73.8 pts
- Aquila Pereira (Trinidad & Tobago) – 72.8 pts
- Samanya Brazier (Antigua & Barbuda) – 72.6 pts
- Shovon Brown (Trinidad & Tobago) – 72 pts
- Vivian Williams (Trinidad & Tobago) – 71.4 pts
- Demetre Samuel (Antigua & Barbuda) – 71.4 pts
- Al Alexander (St. Lucia) – 70.2 pts
- Matthew Kiser (USA) – 65.2 pts
