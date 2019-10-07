Paralyzed man walks with high-tech exoskeleton controlled by his brain

CNN has reported that a quadriplegic man has been able walk and move by using a brain-controlled robotic suit, based on research report published on Friday.
The man known as Thibault was paralyzed due to a 40 foot fall from a balcony where his spinal chord was severed. Despite this, the 28 year-old French national maintained some ability to use his left arm, which allowed him to operate his wheelchair via a joystick.
The new technology has allowed him full walking movement and the ability to touch some objects. Thibaud trained for 2 years using a video game in order get the technology, which is wire directly to his brain, to recognize his commands.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.