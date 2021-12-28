Parry Bellot remembered for ‘making a sterling contribution’ to national development

The late journalist and businessman Parry Bellot is being remembered as having made a sterling contribution to Dominica’s national development.

This comment comes from the President of the Board of Directors of the Grotto Home for the Homeless, Ainsworth Irish following the passing of Bellot who had been hospitalised and subsequently died on December 26, 2021.

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO) Irish revealed that Bellot ,who at the time of his passing was the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Grotto home, rendered an insurmountable amount of service to the business community and nation.

“We have to remember Mr. Bellot was a man who made a tremendous and significant contribution to the development of Dominica first serving as press advisor, then moving on to form his own business which contributed to the economy, “ he said.

“I have worked with him and he is in my view a very kind person, a gentleman who has shown tremendous prowess and wisdom in the work he has done, and in the various capacities he has served and I believe that it is a great loss for the nation,” Irish added.

Bellot, who was the owner of Parbel enterprises and was a founding member of the Dominica Media and Communications Association, was also an active and outspoken public figure up until his passing.

The president of the 45-year-old institution which is now located in Bellevue Rawle, further highlighted that Bellot played a pivotal role as a founder of the institution which now cares for the homeless and the elderly.

“His passing is a sad loss to the hostel inc particularly as he brought a lot of leadership to the home and particularly as he was very instrumental in funding raising for the home,” Irish said. “I want to say on behalf of my family and myself and by extension, the rest of the board of directors of the Grotto home our deepest sympathy and may he rest in eternal peace.”

In the 1980s, Bellot served as the Press Secretary to the Prime Minister under the leadership of Dame Eugenia Charles -Dominica Freedom Party (DFP).

In a statement, General Secretary of the DFP Johnson Boston labelled his passing as “shocking..having heard Parry on the radio not too long ago making his point.”

“I extend on behalf of the Dominica Freedom Party and my own behalf heartfelt sympathy to his wife Claudia, his children, relatives, friends and the media fraternity.

May his soul rest in peace,” the statement read.

According to family members, Bellot was being treated at the Dominica China Friendship hospital (DCFH) for an undisclosed illness before his death on Sunday evening.