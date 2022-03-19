PAYS announces another Yachties Appreciation Week

This year’s theme for PAYS’ Yachties Appreciation Week aligns with Discover Dominica Authority’s objective of promoting a safe travel experience on the Nature Island. The itinerary of ceremonies, games, tours, outdoor activities, and entertainment will run from March 20-27, 2022, at Prince Rupert Bay in Portsmouth. Yachties Appreciation Week received its name from Hank Schmitt of Offshore Passage Opportunities, who was instrumental in the development of Portsmouth’s yachting sector. The annual event was designed to show appreciation to Portsmouth’s “yachties” – or those who sail in yachts – for their visits and contributions to the local yachting economy. It is also geared at increasing the yachting experience while generating revenue for the industry.

The week of events is hosted by PAYS – Portsmouth Association of Yacht Services – a non-profit organization that provides security and yacht services to boat cruisers anchored in Prince Rupert’s Bay. PAYS members provide marine services including mooring, water taxi and immigration clearance, as well as the provision of fuel, water, tours and more. Stressing on the economic and social importance of yachting to Portsmouth, Andrew ‘Cobra’ O’Brien, President of PAYS hopes that the Appreciation Week will “strengthen our business relationship with the yachties…to make Dominica a competitive and sought-after yachting destination in the region.”

This year’s Yachties Appreciation Week will also be held in the memory of Dominican yachtsman, Captain Joffre Trevor Cognet, who lost his life after rescuing two stranded visitors in the waters off Batibou Beach on the north-east coast of Dominica.

The yachting industry has contributed immensely to the livelihood of many families in the northern part of the island among other locations. Much effort has been given to increase the island’s visibility as a yachting port, regionally and internationally, by networking with major industry players at yachting shows and print promotion in recognized yachting magazines.

With the recent challenges faced by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other global tourism threats, Discover Dominica Authority is pleased to support PAYS on this event which has attracted about 200 yachties in the past.

DDA continues to promote the yachting and other sectors within its mandate and aims to attract 200,000 visitors to the island in 2025.

