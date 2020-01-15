Peter Wickham says his marriage status will not affect his career

The man who conducted opinion polls for the last general elections in Dominica ,Peter Wickham, says his decision to marry his male partner of ten years is not expected to affect his career.

Wickham married Giancarlo Cardinale at a ceremony in Strasbourg France on Saturday.

There have been suggestions that countries like Dominica where residents are against same sex marriages could cut ties with Wickham because of his sexual preferences.

But he said although some of clients have openly expressed positions contrary to his own is not unusual.

As far as Wickham is concerned, his personal and professional lives are different.

“It (homosexuality) is illegal in countries like Barbados but I was married in France under French law. My intention is to continue to work as a pollster…” he said.

Wickham says his work includes questioners, reading public opinions and presenting the findings.

“All of that has nothing to do with my sexuality or marital status. My assumption is that things will continue as normal,” he said.

Giancarlo is originally from Milan Italy but would visit Barbados regularly.

Wickham says he will continue to live between Barbados and France as his husband works with international organization based in Strasbourg.

Same sex marriage is illegal in Barbados.

In June 2016, Barbados Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite said the Government would not change the law to allow for same-sex marriages.

Video of Wickham celebrating with his partner