Phenomenal Caribbean Women Symposium held for a milestone 10th year

VF Inc is planning what they are calling a milestone Phenomenal Caribbean Women Symposium (PCWS) on Saturday, January 24th.

PCWS is in its 10th year and is scheduled to take place at the Cabrits National Park in Portsmouth.

Chief Executive Officer for VF Inc., Dr. Valda Henry, said that plans are set for a big celebration with a vision of introspection and moving forward.

She said there will be powerful speeches coincidentally on the same topic “Service Without Consideration of Reward”.

Three women will deliver the speeches; Tina Alexander, Professor Marcia Anisette and Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry.

“In fact, [in] all of the stories of the speakers, there is a common thread and strangely every year it happens,” Henry said.

She stated that the symposium will provide opportunities for participants to share their stories and reflect on their life as well as give them the opportunity to network.

The cost of the event will be EC$300.00 and, according to Henry, will cover meals, snacks, and tokens in between sessions.

A free barbeque picnic will also be hosted for the participants on Sunday, January 26th at Purple Turtle Beach.

“It will be a free event as our thank you to our participants who have walked with us over the ten years,” she said.

This year, PCWS hopes to team up with the Phenomenal Caribbean Men to mentor young girls on topics such as cancer, the Education Trust Fund, and gender-based violence.