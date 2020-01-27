Phillip Alleyne, founder of Dominica Cricket Umpire association and Referee Association has passed

Phillip Gregory Alleyne the founder of the Dominica Cricket Umpires Association and Referees Association died at the age of 92 over the weekend at his home in Newtown.

Alleyne had been ailing for some time now.

In the early days, Alleyne played football in the position of a center forward for Notre Dame which was the leading team in first division football in Dominica. He also played for Thunderstorm and Arsenal. While playing for Notre Dame, he represented Dominica in two matches against the battleships HMS Snipe and HMS Glasgow. He also played club cricket as an all-rounder.

After retiring from actual play, Alleyne headed the Dominica Cricket Umpires Association for many years, until his retirement in 1995.

In football, he played a key role in the formation of the Referees Association and served as its president until his retirement in 1995. Alleyne has also served as an executive of the Dominica Amateur Sports Association (DASA) which was the umbrella body for sports back in the day.

He and Simon Roberts became the first two Dominicans to pass the exams to become first-class umpires in 1972.

He has also served as the Area Vice President of the West Indies Cricket Umpires Association with responsibility for the Windward Islands, an office he held until retirement.

Alleyne managed the Dominica football team –captained by Clem John — in 1965 when they went to St Lucia, and the national cricket team, captained by Augustus Gregoire, in 1969. As a cricket umpire, he officiated in two One Day International matches– WI versus Australia in St Lucia in 1978, and WI versus Australia (non-official series sponsored by Kerry Packer) in Dominica in 1979. He also officiated at 14 Shell Shield matches, standing with top umpires of the day.

In 2010, the Dominica Football Association honoured Alleyne with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the sport.