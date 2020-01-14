Phillipines issues ‘total evacuation’ of area near Taal volcano in face of volcanic eruption

Philippine authorities have issued a total evacuation of nearly half a million people near the capital of Manila in face of an eruption from the Taal volcano.

The eruption which took place without any warning started Saturday afternoon in the Philippines where plumes of ash and steam spewed as high as 14 km into the sky.

Taal volcano is the lowest volcano in the world in terms of height above sea level and it is also considered the smallest volcano in the world.

So far just a little over 16,000 people have been reported as evacuated according to CNN.

