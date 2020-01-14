Phillipines issues ‘total evacuation’ of area near Taal volcano in face of volcanic eruption

CNN - Monday, January 13th, 2020 at 9:31 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Taal volcano creates its own lightning as it spews ash and volcanic debris into the sky

Philippine authorities have issued a total evacuation of  nearly half a million people near the capital of Manila in face of an eruption from the Taal volcano.

The eruption which took place without any warning started Saturday afternoon in the Philippines where plumes of ash and steam spewed as high as 14 km into the sky.

Taal volcano is the lowest volcano in the world  in terms of height above sea level and it is also considered the smallest volcano in the world.

So far just a little over 16,000 people have been reported as evacuated according to CNN.

 

Read full CNN story

The plume from the eruption could be seen extending miles into the sky

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.