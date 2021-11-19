PM sets up committee to assist truckers demanding employment

Following a meeting held with local truckers earlier today, Prime Minister Rossevelt Skerrit has announced the establishment of a committee to propose rates which are “fair and reasonable” for the services offered by those in the industry.

Earlier this week, members of the Tipper Truckers Association of Dominica (TTAD), as well as other local truckers staged a six-hour “awareness action” by lining up their vehicles under the Canefield cliff, to “peacefully raise awareness” of what they say is the non-inclusion of local truckers in the construction of major projects on the island.

Calling on the government to intervene, President of the TTAD Anton Laville, expressed the association’s disappointment over what he labelled as a “collapsed” industry and said local truckers are doing everything to have this issue resolved amicably.

While announcing that he had met with a number of local truckers this morning- Nov. 18- at the Goodwill Parish Hall, Skerrit stated in a Facebook post that he assured the truckers that his government was sympathetic to their plight.

To address their concerns in a “prudent and systematic way,” the head of government disclosed his recommendation for the establishment of the proposed rate committee.

“This committee will be chaired by the Minister of Public Works, and comprise representatives of the truckers association, the local contractors association or grouping, representatives of two of the larger foreign-owned contracting firms on Dominica and an internationally recognized and respected agency,” the social media post stated. “The committee will start its work on Monday, November 22nd and submit its report by December 15th.”

According to the Prime Minister, he has also requested that the committee conduct an audit of available vehicles and capacity in Dominica to guide his government’s granting of permission to contracting firms to import vehicles or labour into the country.

“I gave my commitment to the truckers to address their concerns in an expeditious manner,” Skerrit said.

Other government officials in attendance included Minister for Public Works and the Digital Economy, Cassanni Laville; Minister for National Security and Home Affairs, Rayburn Blackmoore; Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Denise Charles and Chief Technical Officer in the Ministry of Public Works, Emile Lancelot.