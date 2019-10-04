PM Skerrit accuses the UWP of bribery to attract a crowd

The country’s Prime Minister has accused the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) of bribery.
Roosevelt Skerrit said residents who participated in the Civil Disobedience action organized by the UWP on Monday-were paid to do so.
“The people who you saw in Roseau were paid to come into Roseau with their placards because don’t tell me you are on the door steps of national election…I have not seen a poster of the candidate running for UWP here, I haven’t seen a t-shirt of her but they have posters “Where the money gone”,” he said.
PM Skerrit made that accusation when he addressed a ceremony to commit letters for 64 new housing units in La Plaine.
He also insinuated that the UWP was recruiting Dominica’s children to engage in destruction.
“Everything that is done that is good for you, they are criticizing it. They are not coming here to offer you a better way of life; they are not going to tell you how they believe they can help you, to help your children to become better children tomorrow. They come here to recruit our children to engage in civil disobedience, in destruction,” he said.
Skerrit said the opposition may also be “envious” because of how well Dominica has done under the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program.
The prime minister further called out previous governments as “wicked” because according to him, they failed to provide assistance to Dominica.
He stated that they did not assist persons in the aftermath of disasters as there were lack of programs to financially assist persons to rebuild homes as well as programs to help farmers and it is with this present government there have been dramatic improvements in Dominica.
The Dominica Labour Party has been in office for the past twenty years and under its tenure, Dominica suffered several disasters the deadliest being Tropical Storm Ericka and Hurricane Maria.
8 Comments
DNO, first thing first. I do not believe that there is such a word as ‘payed’. I am almost perfectly sure that it is supposed to be ‘paid’. Now to you Skerritt. You are truly delusional. The numbers in the crowd on Monday really has unsettled you. Less than two weeks ago you were blasting the UWP and saying that they came out early, used up what little money they had and are now broke and cannot campaign. Today youare saying that they paid people to come out. Where did they get the money from? Did they get the 1.2billion where you hid It? You have not cried lost so i do not believe they found it. You boast of having done so much for Dominica. What had you done prior to hurricanes Irma and Maria? Dominica apparently didn’t exist before then. Today you claim to be doing so much. How much is what you are doing for everyone and how much is just for members of your cult? At what cost are you doing it? What is each individual’s share of the national debt? You MUST go!!!! You are not…
According to PETER PEPER , skerrit is not a DAMAS., he is an AS.
Pm you should be ashamed of talking about bribery when that’s your middle name skerrit what you scared of
Skerrit is not a DA he is an As..
Giving people houses before an election is bribery Mr Yours truly your highness the great one king of Dominica.
Bribery… Skerrit is that your best shot?? Well, how about this one, where is our money? We want answers and we want answers now.
Simply run on your accomplishments in office and the vision for the country. No need for all the gutter politics
Come on Skerrit, tired give Linton Maypwee… the airport u say u was gaan build the day after 2014 election, where it??? That’s we want to know! The CBI money, where it? U have guts talking about paying people when u cannot account for Dominica money!!!