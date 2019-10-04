PM Skerrit accuses the UWP of bribery to attract a crowd

The country’s Prime Minister has accused the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) of bribery.

Roosevelt Skerrit said residents who participated in the Civil Disobedience action organized by the UWP on Monday-were paid to do so.

“The people who you saw in Roseau were paid to come into Roseau with their placards because don’t tell me you are on the door steps of national election…I have not seen a poster of the candidate running for UWP here, I haven’t seen a t-shirt of her but they have posters “Where the money gone”,” he said.

PM Skerrit made that accusation when he addressed a ceremony to commit letters for 64 new housing units in La Plaine.

He also insinuated that the UWP was recruiting Dominica’s children to engage in destruction.

“Everything that is done that is good for you, they are criticizing it. They are not coming here to offer you a better way of life; they are not going to tell you how they believe they can help you, to help your children to become better children tomorrow. They come here to recruit our children to engage in civil disobedience, in destruction,” he said.

Skerrit said the opposition may also be “envious” because of how well Dominica has done under the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program.

The prime minister further called out previous governments as “wicked” because according to him, they failed to provide assistance to Dominica.

He stated that they did not assist persons in the aftermath of disasters as there were lack of programs to financially assist persons to rebuild homes as well as programs to help farmers and it is with this present government there have been dramatic improvements in Dominica.

The Dominica Labour Party has been in office for the past twenty years and under its tenure, Dominica suffered several disasters the deadliest being Tropical Storm Ericka and Hurricane Maria.