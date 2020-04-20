PM Skerrit admonishes public not to discriminate against those with COVID-19

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has warned citizens about discriminating against those who have contracted the deadly Covid-19 on the island.

He was speaking on Kairi’s Heng Programme last week.

At present, Dominica’s confirmed cases remain at 16, with 8 patients having recovered and discharged and 8 active cases who are said to be in stable condition.

“There is no need for us to treat these people differently; it is wrong from all angles to do that,” Skerrit stated. “And I do not want people to treat communities in a different way, and I do not want our citizens to treat who contracted the virus differently.”

He continued, “When these people come back to their villages and communities they must be hailed; they must be welcomed and let them understand that we maintain empathy towards them throughout their own ordeal…because the fact is, we never know when is our turn in this thing.”

COVID-infected people, the prime minister pointed out, are not lesser human beings.

“They are human beings just like you and me and it is important for us to understand this,” he declared.

Meantime, Skerrit revealed that the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment will make an assessment, this week, regarding the suspension of liquor licenses.

The suspension of the liquor licenses forms part of the curfew order.

“The Ministry of Health will assess things and where they need to make changes, they will make changes. For example, we had a long discussion on the liquor license suspension,” he stated.

Skerrit said following the assessment, ” if we have to reinstate the liquor licenses then we shall do that.”